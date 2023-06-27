Column | Rostov 2023 – Munich 1923

Prigozhin’s rebellion is reminiscent of an event a hundred years ago.

How understand Wagner’s rebellion? Columns of tanks that out of nowhere advanced to the gates of Moscow and then lost their minds and direction?

Vast Russia, which is my beloved country of youth, is creaking in its joints. We say that Russia is a neighboring country, but it stretches further than China. It is so large and diverse that anyone who claims to know it is lying.

There are enough theories about Russia. Still, it is not often said that Russia is the place where Tikkurila is sober. Its inhabitants are not different from us at all, as long as they live in a reality consisting of different words and information. After passing through the wall of language and concepts, you will meet the same types of people as in Finland: the know-it-all uncle, the anxious sensitive, the nerd who has read books. The one who says he doesn’t understand anything about what’s happening, but tries to cope.

Now I was thinking about one particular type of people, men hardened in prisons and wars, and what they accomplish.

One hundred years ago, in November 1923, in Munich, Adolf Hitler, a veteran with medals of valor, an outspoken man with a moustache, incited the beer hall trumpeters to revolution. The audience consisted of men hardened in the trenches, who had been betrayed by their promises.

Hitler’s beer hall revolution was very reminiscent of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s trip. First we take Munich and then we go to Berlin, was the plan. Except, of course, there was no plan. Instead, there was a perception of treacherous state power, incompetent generals and a rotten elite. The rebels took over a few buildings in the center of Munich. They were cheered and shook their heads, but the rebellion was crushed. Twenty were killed, perhaps the same number as in Prigozhin’s rebellion.

The 1920s are remembered for jazz music and expressionist visual art, but to contemporaries it was the chaos of private armies. The tsar’s rule was overthrown by the disillusioned soldiers of the First World War. Rebels at the Wilhelmshafen naval base prevented the final German battle in the First World War, the imperial power collapsed and the revolutions began.

When there are many wars, states are weakening. At the same time, the warbands are getting stronger. After the First World War, for many people, fighting was a little overdue, so to speak. The Russian Civil War was fought by various private armies, mostly without big visions. German general Rüdiger von der Goltz, who captured Helsinki, went to war in the Baltics. He would have formed a German duchy on the territory of Estonia and Latvia.

“ The familiar world is about to change.

Munich 1923, Rostov 2023. Many promises have been broken. The ideas we were taught to trust were not true: not the great and mighty Soviet Union, not the German fatherland, but not the Nordic welfare state either. Too many are left out, and when war or pestilence shakes society, its bolts fall to the floor.

History repeats itself as tragedies and farces – and yet always in different ways. Vladimir Putin’s reign is less ahead than behind. There will be turning, twisting, vibration and aftershocks of the familiar world.

No one would remember the Munich Uprising in 1923 if the same mustached man had not reappeared on the stage of history ten years later. Amplified, that anecdote of Munich’s urban history started the next world war and destroyed the Jews of Europe. The fighting had really stopped.

We too have already glimpsed the future, but we still don’t know who will do it. One can only guess that none of those who are being followed today. It’s not Putin, not Joe Biden, not Petteri Orpo. Mad truth tellers emerge from the shadows, stripping off the masks of past power, and the stage is torn apart.

The author is a linguist and non-fiction writer.