Column | Rollator shame prevents the elderly from leaving their homes

Top designers and Jorma Uotis would be needed to make rollators trendy.

On the other hand someone wears walkers to fashion shows, snapped my acquaintance.

We talked about the elderly. The topic had become the reluctance of the elderly to use assistive devices.

An acquaintance of mine works as a senior citizen. It is intended to reach and activate lonely elderly people to move, act and meet each other.

A significant obstacle here is the various shames and stigmas that seem to be concentrated on the rollator.

After all, everyone knows that walking aid on wheels, which was developed by someone ravaged by polio Always Wifalk In Sweden in the 1970s.

The purpose of the rollator is to enable independent movement even for people with reduced strength. However, for many, its use is insurmountably embarrassing.

I feel elderly people themselves, who have a rollator that they refuse to use.

According to an acquaintance of mine, this is constantly encountered in elderly work: there is a rollator, moving without it is dangerous, but using it is not an option.

One lady could not come to the meeting place which was located 300 meters from her home. Should have left with a walker and rested along the way. What would those people think?

Ordering a taxi or ride-hailing service can be associated with similar shame. It might be suggested that the ride be picked up from that end of the street and not right here at the house. When someone can see.

The background is the idea that the deterioration of functional capacity must be hidden. The worst thing is if someone you know sees.

As a result, a person can go home and miss others. The ability to function deteriorates even further.

Elderly are now used to going as they please. At some point, however, physical limitations come into play.

When a person gets older, he is on the brink of something new. Decreasing the ability to function is scary. A person compares himself to others and to what he was capable of before.

It’s really sad to think that you won’t be accepted because of your limitations.

The rollator is intended to enable movement, not prevent it. A cultural change is needed to get rid of the stigma.

The gray panthers must be released to roll back into a world where their friends still talk to them – despite the walker.

Could something be done for the rollators? Do they all have to be red and look the same? Would any designer accept the challenge? Would a well-known and admired elderly person become a walker mannequin? Jorma Uotinen?

