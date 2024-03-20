Gosh, Thomas Piketty, the hero of the egalitarian left, doesn't understand it either. In a recent interview Die Zeit he discusses in detail the background of the advancing right-wing populism in Europe. Everything comes along: the disruptive effects of globalization and liberalization, cultural displacement, marginalization, the growing gap between metropolis and province, and even – oh dear – the feeling of not being heard.

Doesn't he read Dutch columns and tweets?

It is much simpler, we have known since the last elections: we are simply dealing with racists, or at least xenophobes, who helped Wilders to 37 seats. No more justifying! NRCauthor Arjen van Veelen, who lost himself in an associative lament about cultural alienation in order to understand the PVV's victory, was reprimanded or ridiculed by supposedly more worldly-wise colleagues.

Yes because since the National Voter Survey we know that PVV voters only find one thing really important: no housing shortage or social security, only immigration (read: foreigners). Triumphalism on the left: you see. With your 'underlying' or 'deeper' factors.

How ironic. In de Volkskrant Kustaw Bessems pointed out that that delighted reaction – 'they say so themselves!' – is the mirror image of previous progressive attempts to point out the breeding ground of Islamic radicalism, the deeper backgrounds. At the time, it was radical right-wing inciters who shouted loudly that these sociological complications were misplaced and that we would be better off simply relying on what jihadists themselves said about their motives.

Where has that left-wing breeding ground suddenly gone?

Such 'they say so themselves' reductionism seems to me to be a misunderstanding in both cases. What people say about their choices should be taken seriously, but it should not at all stand in the way of broader explanations. It is not either-or, but both-and. Don't worry, you can feel free to consider the Netherlands a racist country and still look for 'underlying' factors.

Especially when it comes to migration, which has become a kind of catch-all term for all kinds of dissatisfaction. Insecurity on the street? Migration. Housing shortage? Migration. Sigrid Kaag? Migration. Homesick for the way things never were? Migration.

Piketty, who unfortunately does not read Dutch columns, fortunately also points out in that interview that authoritarian protest parties do not offer a “political home” in the long run. You can vote for it, but that's it. This applies particularly to the PVV, where only that one member from Venlo has something to contribute. Yes, because he loves our country so much.

Ultimately, nothing grows on such a breeding ground, at least nothing that is democratic – or even civilized.

Sjoerd de Jong writes a column here every Thursday.