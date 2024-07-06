Column | Right-wing, far-right or far-right? It’s worth looking behind the political pun

Column|When describing parties, you can’t always avoid using adjectives, but it’s usually worth it.

If should write a universal motto for politicians, it would be like this: I represent the moderate politics of reason. Those others represent extreme thinking, watch me stamp them with this, like this!

The style sample was given by the prime minister in parliament in May Petteri Orpo (kok) and the greens Maria Ohisalo. Ohisalo accused the coalition for cooperation with “far-right parties” in Finland and elsewhere that are anti-immigration and undermine the rule of law.

“I thought this was a rather strange speech, there is no far-right or extreme right in Finland”, Orphan answered. He referred to Putinism, among other things, and stated that “Fortunately, Finland does not have such forces in this hall”.

The start was introductory, but in the spirit of the moto, Orpok straightened out the corners. In Europe, the far right is on the rise, which can also be seen in Finland.

But are these words necessary in the news?

Finland the main lines of the parties are familiar to readers. That’s why there is fortunately less need to talk about, say, the center-left Sdp or the right-liberal Rkp (I can already hear feedback mail being created about the examples).

However, in recent weeks, descriptive words have had to be chosen. In Oulu, stabbings linked to the extreme right have been investigated. Has been successful in the French elections to Marine Le Pen personified by the National Alliance, and in the European elections there were wholesale similar movements. The reader does not know foreign parties in advance, so some framework is needed: we have talked about the far right.

As a news term, far right is inherited from far away. “Socialists and the far-right have success” titled HS in 1952 From the municipal elections in West Germany, in which “one ex Hitler’s the leader of the brown shirts and a general of the Wehrmacht are among those chosen”.

On the political map of that time, the center-left was represented by social democrats, the center-right by bourgeois parties. In Finland, there was still a center party.

In Europe, the sides of the hall remained thinner. On the left were the communists and on the right the fanatical nationalists who carried the legacy of fascism. The credibility of both as supporters of democracy was so and so.

In the context of the tarnished Finnish politics, an attempt is made to put this historical burden of communists or Nazis into the words, in order to give the opponent a dark stamp.

In news language the word far-right makes a difference between the old center-right of Europe and the parties that take a harder line. Within the far-right, there is a lot of difference in their positions on Russia, but a lot of commonality in the tenuous relationship to immigration or climate policy. From a European perspective, the coalition sitting in the EPP group of the EU Parliament is clearly positioned in the center right, and the ECR group Perussuomalaiket is part of the rising European far-right. Within Finnish politics, the stigmatizing power of the word increases precisely because of the variation within the group.

“ Verbs and objects are key.

What about the extreme right? It’s movements or politicians that are violent or obviously anti-democratic. For example, the German AfD party we have photographed partly to the extreme right. At the party there have been connections to extremist movements and German domestic intelligence has defined the AfD as far-right in the East German states.

On the far left, the political field has been more stable. The Finnish Left Alliance continues in the EU Parliament’s left-wing group, which has had both Russian sympathizers and the economic far-left. Now in Germany, a critic of immigration and the green transition has appeared on the map, and economically the left-wing BSW party, which won six seats in the European elections. So the vocabulary lives on the left as well.

In the news and the most important thing in life is to see what everyone does and not focus on describing the creator with adjectives. Researchers have enough of them for different parties. Verbs and objects are key, i.e. what is really happening and to whom.

All over Europe, many things now revolve around how people who have come or are coming from elsewhere are treated by political decisions. It’s worth remembering when a politician assures that someone else somewhere is making those extreme decisions.

The author is HS’s editorial manager.