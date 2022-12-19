This summer I was in Union Square. The square in the middle of Manhattan was heaving with cardboard signs, slogans declaring we wouldn’t let it get that far. A white labrador wearing a T-shirt, with on it in felt-tip pen: bitches for choice. She got a lot of petting. A man with a little girl on his shoulders, his voice twisted as he applauded one of the speakers. I would recognize his face today in a crowded subway.

General abortion law still applied. I remember the breaking news notification on my phone a few weeks later, my lover put an arm around me as I cried (it felt more mournful than crying). Soon after, I walked from the same square to Washington Square Park. Anger dripped off the walls. Abort the court, my body my choice and hands off our bodies. The front pages spoke of nothing else.

The overthrow of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, the 1973 ruling that allowed abortion nationwide has been by far the biggest news in US media this year. The most persistent. 34 million women of childbearing age now live in states where abortion is banned. In the months since abolition, whenever I felt sad about washing away and scrubbing the slogans on the walls—there’s nothing more brutal than fresh white paint—I’d stroll to the corner newsstand and open a newspaper. Then I knew: it is still alive.

I saw how the language changed in the sections and columns. Euphemisms became a luxury that the progressive side of the country could no longer afford. ‘Pro-choice’ gave way to ‘abortion rights groups’. ‘Pro-life’ became ‘anti-abortion rights groups’. People started to say it like it was, started talking about forced full term pregnancies instead of ‘the importance of freedom of choice’.

I clicked away many notifications. About bills that not only wanted to ban abortion, but wanted to equate it with murder. That murder is punishable by death in some states. Then I went for a walk, listened to Taylor Swift’s new album, thank you kindly.

There was little hope for a long time. But something changed. Desperation gave way to resistance, and that resistance proved more successful at the state level than many newspapers predicted. New York Timesjournalist Kate Zernike made last week up the balance. In the conservative states of Montana, Kansas and Kentucky, against all odds, a majority of the population voted against restrictive proposals in a plebiscite. That seems like a meager number, but “if you live in the middle of the country, those states around you matter enormously for access to abortion,” says Zernike.

An interesting case is the ultra-conservative Utah. Because of their historically Mormon background and associated penchant for polygamy, their constitution has long stated: “Residents of Utah have the right to form their families as they please.” Turns out to be a good argument for abortion law, according to the local court. Cautiously, I started opening the news notifications again.

Madeleijn van den Nieuwenhuizen writes a column here every other week.