There are seven of them at the World Cup and become ‘injury spotters’ called: doctors who monitor matches to assess the severity of injuries, such as head injuries. With great care they come with a save flagwith light care with a yellow flag. The spotters support the medical staff of countries. The save flag and yellow flag have no consequences, they are not penalty cards.

It is the first time that FIFA has bet spotters on a women’s World Cup. They were previously active in the men’s World Cup in 2022 and the Arab Cup (also men) in 2021. An assessment of their work is expected this year, a FIFA spokesperson said.

The spotters have a direct line with a medical coordinator of the world football association. It sits along the field and can pass on the findings of spotters to the medical staff of countries. Sports doctors of national teams act autonomously, they are concerned with the well-being of their players. But if a medical team only has one sports doctor, the spotter works as a second opinion.

Heading is probably more harmful to women than to men, Jort Vijverberg warned NOS last month. According to the neurologist of the Amsterdam UMC, women have less strong neck muscles and a different hormone system. A serious study of those differences has yet to appear, but research on American high school shows that young soccer players are 60 to 80 percent more likely to have problems after a concussion than young soccer players.

Fortunately, it is becoming increasingly clear that female athletes are not short men, just as a woman’s heart (in a non-anatomical sense) is not a man’s heart, as cardiologist Janneke Wittekoek often proclaims. For example, recent research by the ECA, the organization that represents the interests of European professional clubs within the European football association UEFA, shows that 82 percent of players at European clubs experience pain while playing because they wear shoes that are based on the male last. A piece on this NRC aroused disbelief, but the complaints are real.

At the World Cup you see players walking around with a collar, the ‘Q-collar’, which, according to the manufacturer, acts as a cushion for your brain. Although the American drug watchdog FDA gave permission to market the product, there are also critical voices. The Q-collar would make athletes overconfident, their behavior would be different from normal.

This World Cup, a medical coordinator has reported to the medical staff of Orange once, according to inquiries. Not during, but after a match, to inquire how Daniëlle van de Donk was doing, who had to wear a swimming cap from the team doctor after a collision with an American opponent, very against her will, because of a bleeding head wound.