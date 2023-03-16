Column | Recent cases may give the impression that alcohol use has gotten out of hand with journalists, but the truth is the opposite

From the separation of the two editors-in-chief, you can get the impression that the editors are drinking and partying. In fact, spending on deliveries has calmed down a lot from previous years.

Morning newspaper editor-in-chief Jussi Tuulensuu had to resign on Monday after behaving inappropriately at the Vostok annual celebration of the communication students’ subject organization. It has been said that Tuulensuu appeared heavily intoxicated and approached women in a disturbing manner.

Tuulensuu’s resignation came just over three months after Helsingin Sanomat’s editor-in-chief Kaius Niemi left his position after grabbing the wheel of a car the morning after the paper’s literary award ceremony. Nieme is suspected of aggravated drunk driving.

The parties have become very expensive.

The successive resignations of two editors-in-chief have been an embarrassing issue for Sanoma, which includes both Helsingin Sanomat and Aamulehti. The CEO of Sanoma Media Finland, Pia Kalsta, announced that Sanoma intends to review the company’s guidelines and operating models related to alcohol.

It may be that Sanoma’s new guidelines are popular with young people Sober curioussober and curious.

Of two one can get the impression from the successive incidents that the use of alcohol has gotten out of hand from journalists, but the truth is the opposite. Actually, things have calmed down a lot.

In the decades after the wars, the elite of society scurried away like it was the last day. It meant politicians, business leaders and, on the other hand, journalists too. Things revolve around alcohol. The state supported decision-makers’ alcoholism with half-free ministerial spirits. Many of the journalists lived a bohemian life, from which they could not survive retirement.

When I myself started as a young journalist in the 1980s, journalists still often moved from work to restaurants for one or more. The base of Sanoma’s journalists was the restaurant Richard’s Pub, or Kulma. It was said that Aatos Erkon once planned to acquire a restaurant for himself so that the capital would have circulated in a closed system from one pocket of the owner to another.

“ The posture movement started already in the 1980s.

However, they were already the after-vapours of humid years. The posture movement had started both in society and among journalists. An important watershed had been the dismissal of Ahti Karjalainen from the Bank of Finland in 1983. Drinking alcohol was no longer okay.

Today, journalists are educated, decent and far from bohemian. We drink kombucha at briefings, and sparkling water at lunch. After work, you don’t go to the beach, you go skiing or to the yoga gym. Suppliers don’t even have a stock package anymore. Instead of a hangover, deliveries suffer from burnout.

Of course, the departures of chief editors cause confusion, but I maintain that it was a matter of unfortunate isolated cases. Believe it or not.

Journalists the hacking has caused public outrage among those who have a grudge against the editors or papers in question. There are plenty of them, because in this job you rarely get only friends. Just as there are plenty of people who would like to see the status of the media deteriorate.

It has been easy to equate the cases of chief journalists with, for example, Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s (sd) partying or Minister of Economy Mika Lintilä’s (center) alcohol use in public. How can the media criticize others if it itself does not live as it teaches? You can’t really. It was quickly understood by the editors themselves.

In the past, it has been argued that the media sweeps its own mistakes and those of the neighbor under the rug – a raven doesn’t peck at a raven’s eye. If that was once the case, it is no longer the case. These cases seem to have created a new norm for how the media talks about its own affairs. The cases of chief journalists have been covered in the news, just as the actions of social power users should be. Information has been given, action has been taken. Times have changed – both in terms of alcohol and openness. The bar is even higher.

The author is the person responsible for the editorial and opinion editorial.