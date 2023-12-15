Column | Real politics is being reformed in a Reagan-style way, and it is both a threat and an opportunity for Finland

Compared to Henry Kissinger, Ronald Reagan was an idealist.

of the United States the death of former foreign minister Henry Kissinger at the age of one hundred causes, after the obituaries, a reflection on what has spread from Germany to the common language Realpolitik that is, real politics in the 2020s.

The subject is written about in the leading newspapers from Japan to Israeland it has also been discussed by, among others Foreign Policy in Focus, World Politics Review and New Statesman.

Both the left and the right hear the same thing: nowadays there is no realistic basis for Kissinger's real policy.

He did not always take into account how idealism, the thirst for freedom and international agreements can dam the politics of brute force.

At its worst realpolitik is seen in Thucydides Peloponnesian War in such a way that “the stronger does what he can and the weaker agrees”.

The beginning of the quote is often forgotten: “In relationships between people, justice applies when the forces are equal.”

Kissinger knew this and willingly made deals with communist one-party dictatorships like China and the Soviet Union.

They were made to think they were “equals” with the United States, while Kissinger increased his influence by driving a wedge between them.

Democracy activists in China and the Soviet Union, let alone smaller nations, mattered less to Kissinger.

After all, the United States also committed great sins, which is why many consider Kissinger as a war criminal.

to Kissinger in comparison, even Ronald Reagan seemed idealistic.

“Ask people in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Czechoslovakia, Poland, Hungary, and everywhere from East Germany to Bulgaria and Romania what it's like to live in a world where the Soviet Union is number one,” Reagan roared in the 1976 Republican primary.

He accused Kissinger and President Gerald Ford of reinforcing the Iron Curtain.

“Why did Ford travel to the other side of the world to Helsinki [Etykin kokoukseen vuonna 1975] to give our consent to Russia enslaving these nations? We gave away the freedom of millions of people, even though we had no right to do so.”

“ Reagan's idealism turned into realism.

Of course, the Etyk process had its merits, and Reagan later committed his own bloody sins as president.

But in this matter his idealism turned into realism. Eastern Europe's thirst for freedom partly broke the Iron Curtain with the help of Reagan's presidency. The Soviet Union collapsed a little later.

In real politics the state prevailing at any given time is often considered the only realism even when the forces of change are already greater.

The current president of the United States, Joe Biden, believes somewhat like Reagan, that the will of freedom of the peoples oppressed by a weakened Russia matters, and that Ukraine surviving a major invasion with the help of the West is a realism.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin considers it realistic that the fragmentation of Western democracies is increasing and that he will get enough territories from Ukraine and perhaps elsewhere to secure his position as Russia's new conquering tsar.

We in Finland now consider it realistic that there is no need to put up with eastern dictatorships, because NATO membership brings sufficient security. It gave a new line an opportunity – one that could turn into a threat if Putin's vision actually prevails.

Anyone you don't know in advance which vision will turn out to be realism. But one truth of Thucydides is worth remembering.

“In relations between people, the right applies when the forces are equal.”

Therefore, Finland and its European allies should consider that Europe's forces are sufficiently equal compared to Russia.

In the triangle of the United States, China and our eastern neighbor, which is so close to Kissinger, big changes can happen already next year.

The author is a journalist at Helsingin Sanomat.

