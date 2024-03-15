On the first day of Book Week I think back to my internship at the organization behind that week, the Foundation for Collective Propaganda of the Dutch Book (CPNB), lest I forget. At that time, and I mean seven years ago, squire Eppo from Nispen to Sevenaer held sway there. Every day when he entered he let out a primal scream so that people knew he was there. He had a Trump red cap with the text 'OMNIA LIBRO' (anything for the book) and a large candy jar on his desk, from which anyone could always take a salmiak club or licorice key. Noblesse oblige.

One day, we had just had the primal scream, I met him at the reception.

“Everthing okay?” I said.

He took off his cap. “Tessa,” he said, “everything never goes well, that's just not possible. But a lot is going well! And you shouldn't lose sleep over things that don't go well.”

Then he walked on.

Many people in the book sector thought Eppo was a clown, not serious enough for the position. The CPNB was the circus and we were the monkeys. There was something in it, although I sometimes long for Van Nispen's all-consuming cheerfulness, especially because there is always such a sepulchral atmosphere around books and reading. Young people no longer read, nor do older people, while reading makes you so incredibly empathetic, how does that all work, no one knows.

Bee Eus' Book Club, broadcast this week as part of Book Week, they invite a 'reading ambassador' every day to come and talk about this issue. (In the previous season of this program I saw an 'aspiring writer' – yes, people still write en masse – who was allowed to read a piece of her as yet unpublished manuscript. I recognized the text, I had it once, long after the CPNB, was allowed to assess the writing course she had taken. Now I knew that she had ignored all my tips.)

“What is the status of reading motivation in primary school?” Akyol asks the first reading ambassador.

Cunt! That's not how she puts it, the ambassador, a teacher from Helmond and member of a working group called From Leraar Tot Lees Promoteaar, but that's what it comes down to.

And the reading motivation among teachers?

Also shit!

So she has colleagues who don't like reading?

Yes!

And is everyone interested in her reading promotion activities?

No!

Sad conditions. De Helmondse tries to make something of it: “In any case, on study days I bring books that I have read. I then show it to colleagues.”

Yes Anne-Riet, very nice Madame Bovarybut can we now continue with the personality color test?

If I wish anything to the self-appointed reading promoters or those appointed by someone else this Book Week, it is relaxation. Seriously, let it go. The love of reading (also a term of Akyol) is suffocating.

Herman Koch, someone who aspiring writers and others listen to, wrote it well in his book Are you going to write about it? (book tip! reading promotion!). On Literature Day in Rotterdam's Doelen, a Dutch teacher asked him what he thought teachers should do to get students to read.

“Nothing. […] You shouldn't want to get young people to read. You should not want to interfere with that reading. You don't encourage those students to go to the cinema or to listen carefully to the lyrics of hip-hop artists, do you? Literature does not belong in a secondary school. It's part of the things we like to do: drinking alcohol, having sex, taking drugs, watching series, eating good food. Literature education, just the word.”

The words literature education, reading ambassador, reading promotion and reading motivation: all out the door. You will see how quickly the image of the book improves. And don't lie awake too much – sleep is also important for empathy.

Tessa Sparreboom is a Dutch specialist and former editor of Propria Cures.