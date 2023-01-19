D66 leader Sigrid Kaag opened her political year this week with a meeting on right-wing extremism. Although it was a D66 party, non-members were also present. Public personalities such as OMT member Marion Koopmans, for example, who had a hard time on social media during corona times. But remarkably enough, bloggers who themselves can go rabid on social media also got involved in the discussion. ‘Left’ bloggers, that is. Of them, D66 apparently does not mind oversimplified swearing and ranting on the internet.

I myself regularly (probably less than Kaag) get all kinds of things over me on social media. After my previous column, for example, in which I argued that it is good that world leaders meet at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Hundreds of commenters barely had enough 140 characters to express their disgust. I would be part of the WEF elite and get paid for it; I would be a traitor and had to be locked up; I had to go back to where I came from and two even called for my liquidation after a TV appearance on the same subject.

Of course I see that in recent years, especially during and after corona, the fuse is shorter. But people who pick fights, threaten, divide or frame are not all “extreme right.” People who pick a fight on social media are just as likely to be on the left. It is true that the bloggers present at the D66 meeting usually remain within the boundaries of criminal law. But ranting, blackening and sending their ‘followers’ at columnists with a different opinion is part of their trademark.

‘Extreme right’ and ‘extreme left’: I don’t think those are the right characterizations for the street fighters on social media, by the way. These are people who are dissatisfied and have increasingly turned away from society. People who see the regular calls for fairness and nuance as the condescending arrogance of the elite. People who have decided that from now on they will decide for themselves what is true and what is false; they no longer need teachers, judges, journalists or scientists. That is why I would rather call them dissatisfied populists or dropped out. ‘Left’ or ‘right’ usually does not get to the heart of their dissatisfaction. Neither is extremism, because convinced Nazis or Stalinists are hardly among them.

Instead of condemning one populist but offering the other a platform, it would be nice if D66 (and other government parties as well) focused primarily on trying to understand the frustration and impotence of a growing group. Make sure you solve problems that have been there for a long time this year with Rutte IV: finally settle the Supplementary Affair, make sure that medicines remain available at the pharmacy, don’t let the country be held hostage by nitrogen emissions for years (take it up, or get everything out of the cabinet to get out of the Natura 2000 guidelines), improve youth care, think seriously about immigration now that the population is moving towards 20 million. Also get to work on the huge gap between the wealthy (often through inheritances, for example) and people on the poverty line, and between long-term home seekers and homeowners who have become rich overnight.

It is precisely D66 with a fairly one-sided profile (65 percent of the voters are highly educated, lower incomes are not or hardly represented among the members) that is badly needed to bridge the gap that has arisen with the dissatisfied part of the population. Let Sigrid Kaag learn lessons from the attitude that cost Hillary Clinton the election victory everyone predicted in 2016. In an election speech she called potential voters for her rival Donald Trump’deplorables‘. „They’re racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic – you name it.” At D66 they simply refer to the dissatisfied as ‘extreme right’. A guaranteed recipe for a deepening rift in this country.

Aylin Bilic is a headhunter and publicist.