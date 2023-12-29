It was a cold February day, almost fifteen years ago. Location: Ahoy sports palace. In front of me sat a 22-year-old man. He had a dull look in his eyes. “I'm always tired,” he said. “I was often destroyed both mentally and physically.” Those last words became the headline for the interview that ended up on the front page. Because Rafael Nadal was hot. In a memorable five-setter, he had defeated his rival Roger Federer at the Australian Open eight days earlier.

Not only their back and forth fight was exciting, but also the emotions surrounding it. Federer, always in control, shed tears at the awards ceremony. 'God, it's killing me', he said. A rare vulnerable and moving moment.

What touched me most about that scene on that stage was Nadal's reaction. Somewhat clumsily, with that muscular body of his, he put an arm around the Swiss. “Sorry about today. I know how you feel, it's very difficult. Don't forget that you are a great champion. One of the best in history.”

Words that came from his heart, he assured in the bunker-like press room of Ahoy. “People always think that I put Roger forward out of some kind of false modesty. But nothing is less true. That boy has already won 57 titles. He topped the world rankings for more than four years. And he's still chasing that Pete Sampras record. Then isn't it a logical conclusion that he is the best player in the world?”

As a tennis reporter (2005-2010) I followed Nadal's rise closely. Initially he struck me as a self-absorbed monomaniac. That constant tugging at his trousers, the mathematical precision with which he placed two bottles by his chair every time he changed sides – it got on my nerves. But gradually I also saw how modest and endearing he is. For example, his uncle Toni told me at a training track at Wimbledon in 2008 that 'Rafa' had learned to appreciate a frugal existence. “Success is relative,” Toni told him. 'Today a superstar, tomorrow one nobody.'

Nadal will have thought about his uncle's lessons more often this year. Because since his match on January 18 at the Australian Open, when he stretched to reach a ball and then grabbed his left hip, it became quiet around the Spaniard. He underwent surgery and worked on his recovery, including at his tennis academy in Kuwait, of which he posted videos on Instagram. But beyond that?

Young colleagues filled the gap. There were grumblings about the absence of women in the Roland Garros evening program. About the intention to outsource the organization of the end-of-year tournament for women to Saudi Arabia. And with Novak Djokovic's 23rd Grand Slam title, the debate was finally settled as to who The Greatest of All Time is. Like Federer, Nadal seemed to have become a relic of a bygone era – how quickly can it go. Someone you occasionally muse about, when the game shown seems lethargic.

In our conversation, Nadal said his playing style is demanding. But he also said that he had learned from that dream match against Federer that anyone who is mentally strong can win any match – regardless of your physical condition. His mentality doesn't seem to have changed in all these years. Why else would he make his return in Brisbane next week? But will that even more deteriorated body last long? I sincerely hope so.

