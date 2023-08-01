Column | Racism sucks

Basic Finns were in the government before, but then it was credible to say that you were not racist.

This wouldn’t have guessed, but now I have to say that Timo Soin will be missed.

Modesty may not be one of the virtues for Timo Soini, the long-term chairman of Basic Finns, but in the eyes of others, his term as party leader differs from the current way of Basic Finns – how to say it – like a melon from an apple.

In the spring of 2011, in a televised election debate, Soini said for some reason that the same cap does not fit an apple and a melon. It made the Greens’ Anni Sinnemäki wonder what this had to do with the election.

Then it would have been perfectly possible to discuss racism, which was almost as common among basic Finnish executives as it is today. However, Soini was such a credible representative of the forgotten people that a whole group of racists managed to hide behind his back.

In the year 2015 Soini became foreign minister, and he seemed to have won his party’s internal struggle against the line led by Jussi Halla-aho. Immigration was debated in Finland, just like now.

Questions about racism came up at regular intervals, until the groups that grew up around Halla-aho seized power from Soini’s heirs at the party meeting in 2017. There was no longer any need to wonder where those racists were lurking.

“ Soin still had some credibility.

Soini and his allies continued as ministers and in other positions under the name of Sininen’s future until 2019, but the power remained helplessly with the group that now leads the basic Finns. Soini has called them “anti-immigration”.

Racists are people who believe in the superiority of their own race, and they seem to be among today’s basic Finns, even in leadership positions. The party’s voters, on the other hand, are quite often the same representatives of the forgotten people as before.

Racism is not prohibited by law, although many of its most egregious forms are. So you are racists, one might think. It would be much easier if racists would just report themselves.

However, it is likely that a party that openly preaches hatred of people would not get many votes in the elections. You don’t even have to think about what Finland’s partners in the EU would say, even though they too have their own problems with racism. Awareness of the Holocaust, i.e. the mass destruction of Jews in World War II, is still quite strong.

Therefore, basic Finns, as well as Soin in his time, have no alternative to assurances that they do not tolerate racism. The difference is that Soin still had some credibility.

The author is a journalist specializing in security policy.