Column | Racism is an obstacle to Finland’s growth

Finn For decades, immigration policy has focused on inventing reasons on the basis of which the residence and work permit of a person coming from elsewhere can be denied.

Civil society hasn’t really done its best either. Finland is the most racist country in Europe when measuring the harassment experienced by people coming to EU countries from Africa. Discrimination is experienced, among other things, in getting a job, buying an apartment and in general in everyday life.

Racism can also be seen as avoidance, silence. Why would a young person want to stay in a country where no one smiles at them on the street? Many who came here are planning to leave.

In Finland, you have to experience ridicule because of your skin color, regardless of whether you are a top expert attracted by the business world or just a basic girl who wants love, hobbies and a living.

It is not possible to attract the best talent if at the same time everyone who catches the eye in the street scene is being bullied. It’s not even visible from the face whether a person is a work-based immigrant. You have to be a nice and fair fellow human being and a colleague to everyone.

Altogether it is an arrogant fallacy to imagine that people can be divided into good and bad based on their labor market position.

It would have been worthwhile to allow the residence and work of the able-bodied undocumented people who stayed here from 2015-2016.

Racism is an obstacle to employment that we ourselves have built, which we also have to dismantle with our own strength. Finland’s reputation as a racist country does not stay within its borders. Availability consideration is perceived as an insult in India.

Racism is seen and felt most by those who encounter it. The rest of us can be blind to racism.

For example in my own industry, the cultural sector, the skills of foreign-born professionals are not valued or recognized and experiences of discrimination are common. Experiences of discrimination in the field of culture and art have created distrust not only in the field of art and culture, but also in society as a whole.

In the study of the culture and art sector, it was noticed that employers have a positive attitude towards cultural diversity in their own opinion. In Finland in general, the importance of work-based immigration is recognized and the majority supports its increase. It’s time for the work communities to realize and dismantle the discriminatory criteria and practices that prevent them from hiring workers from elsewhere.

Is the illusion that Finland can choose the people who come here. The world is wide, and we have bad weather and a difficult language.

People moving around the world choose their own country of residence. More and more people should choose Finland, because we need significantly more labor if we want to keep the economy on the path to growth and the welfare state with its services.

The Immigration Office must be transformed into the Immigration Promotion Center, part of the new Ministry of Immigration and Labour. We have to attract students and let them stay. The opportunity to come here and start over must be given. Consideration of labor availability must be given up.

Is to bear with the fact that not everyone’s Finnish is immediately fluent. You have to be able to study the language while working. Those already in Finland must be given a genuine opportunity to learn the language and access education, no matter what the reason for coming to Finland was in the first place.

Mothers in particular need to be brought out of their homes and into the classroom at school. Abolishing home care support will help with that, but you also need a carrot: a nice study community where you feel welcome and valued. The open days are starting!

