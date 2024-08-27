Column | Racism is a help in politics, but a taboo in culture

Column|There is a clear reason for the uproar over diversity: companies and culture look to the future, politics to the past.

Qduring esa, Finns got to know the letter combination dei. It comes from the words diversity, equity and inclusion i.e. diversity, equity and inclusion.

They have been talked about especially in connection with Yleisradio. It has been reported in the public that Yles is considering, for example, topic choices and interviewees also from the perspective of diversity. According to the critics, this kind of politicizes the operation of the media house. In an internal conversation leaked to the public, Yle’s CEO Merja Ylä-Anttila claimed that Yle was the target of an information war.

Nothing They are not about the madness invented in the corridors of Yle. Diversity training has been given in many other large companies and media houses. Helsingin Sanomat used a counter that measured the proportion of women and men in the magazine’s content. It was abandoned because the calculator proved to be an unnecessarily mechanical means of assessing the realization of equality. However, the goal itself was not compromised. Of course, the media should monitor how well it reflects the world. Otherwise, you may start mistaking the mirror for a window.

As a journalist, I have been amused to read claims that journalism would have been apolitical in past years, but now journalists have become political. The good old days are the years when, for example, the positions in Yles were distributed according to the party book. Now even the last Mohicans of the generation of political journalists have retired, so at least in this editorial we don’t argue about parties but about bands and restaurants.

“ The future is less white.

In cultural controversies, it is customary to put “common sense” and “the latest craze” as the answers. Conservatives claim that in the past the subjects and employees of the stories were chosen based on objective criteria, but now based on gender or skin color. Yeah, yeah.

A recent example of common sense logic: the United States has had 45 presidents, 44 of whom have been white men and one black man. It was normal. Instead, it’s quite strange that a non-white woman is running for president. Opponents blame Terrible Harris as a dei candidate.

Cultural disputes feeds its own mechanics. A good analysis of it was provided by an American columnist and writer Ezra Klein in the book Why We’re Polarized. According to Klein, politics and culture collide because politics looks to the past and culture to the future.

Older people vote more diligently than younger people, younger people are active and mobile consumers. Therefore, political communication is aimed at people ten years older than the median age of the population, but cultural communication at ten years younger than the median age. This has created a situation where older people feel that they have become culturally invisible. Young people, on the other hand, feel that politicians do not listen to them.

“The left feels that it has cultural and demographic power, which it can only occasionally translate into political power, while the right wields political power but increasingly feels belittled and culturally insulted,” Klein writes.

For the direction is clear: the future both in the USA and in Finland there is less white. Most companies want to be ahead of their time as they target young workers and consumers. It can be seen in corporate communication and advertisements as well as in culture more broadly.

When there are beautiful and successful minority representatives in job ads and on TV, but just angry white people on the ABC in my hometown, people start to suspect that some foreign worldview is being forced on them. Suspicion has created a cultural counter-wave that politicians everywhere in Western countries are now raising and surfing on.

A practical example of how the time machine works: companies are strictly careful not to be labeled as racist – just ask HSL – while in politics racism can be very successful.

The author is the main and opinion editor.