Column | Racing is stuck in a star cult that emphasizes individuals.

Collective self-confidence is the cornerstone of team sports, even though competitive sports are always marketed with top individuals, writes HS Vision columnist Henrik Dettmann.

Sports a great paradox – individuals sell, but teams win.

Expressed in the language of a coach: winning is on average more pleasant than losing, but you can bear losing if you lose to the team.

The European basketball championships that ended in September were marketed with top individuals: come and see how Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) donk! Is it Luka Doncic (Slovenia) again this year superior? The best big pitcher in the history of the world Nikola Jokic (Serbia) finally participating in the European Championships!

The marketing machinery went into overdrive when three of the five best players in the NBA faced off against each other for the first time on the European Championship courts. But how did it happen? The competitions of the three main stars already ended in the quarterfinals.

The same trend continued in the medal games. Awarded as the NBA’s best defender Rudy Gobert was stuck in the European Championship final, and Germany’s own NBA star Dennis Schroeder hid behind his defender in the deciding moments of the semi-final.

From the point of view of producing results, the best results are achieved when an individual is allowed to be himself but understands that this also applies to all other team members. This does not mean giving up one’s ego – who could even do that? Instead, this means that others are given space and appreciation, and each individual gets to use their own strengths as part of the whole. This creates collective self-confidence, which is the cornerstone of all effective teamwork.

Praiseworthy headlines were made during the European Championships by Susijeng’s own alpha wolf, Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen’s difference from his more famous colleagues was emphasized in the way he took the space he needed – without taking away from other individuals their position.

Markkanen trusted his teammates, who supported him in every possible way. I experienced the same phenomenon 20 years ago, when we won the World Cup bronze with Germany Dirk Nowitzki under.

History teaches. Michael Jordan too started winning only after beating his head against the Detroit Pistons wall of meat for several years and after trying as an individual to change the direction of the Team Game.

A coaching legend Phil Jackson made Jordan realize that he might be able to make all the baskets on the team but he can’t stop five opponents by himself. For this, Jordan needed teammates who were committed to a common goal, and whose egos also got a little bit high from time to time. For most people, the best lollipop in a basketball game is when you hear the sock sizzle as a result of your own shot. In a good team, throwing attempts are not distributed on a you-me basis, but everyone is given room to shine at the right moment.

Us this is nothing new for Finns. The miracle story of our society is based on working together after the divisive beginnings of independence. Half a decade spent in the war made our cold-blooded people understand that the only way to survive is to cooperate. For this lesson, we can be forever grateful to our own parents and their ancestors.

However, bringing up old truths is always necessary. Especially in a situation where, contrary to better information, one or another part of society has fallen under the spell of branding and star worship by idealizing omnipotent individuals and their endless charisma and understanding.

In the end, success in any area of ​​life depends on the individual being able to devote himself to the service of a goal greater than himself. Ego cannot be removed, but its use should be regulated.

The dynamics are the same, whether we’re talking about a football team in a prestigious competition, a labor market dispute or defense policy.

Playing together is a skill that can be learned. It can even start with the daily joint game lessons of the youngest pupils, whose purpose is to teach the Finns of the future how to work together and consider others.

I recommend trying team ball for this, it’s the entirety of life in a nutshell. And best of all, in the form of play.