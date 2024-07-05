Column | R-kioski was Kekkos-Finland’s Netflix

Column|In remote villages, R-kioski still does cultural work by selling printed books. In the past years, the same kiosk was also a video rental company, a gateway to cultural life in the small town.

One or two a month ago, I was in the middle of a historic event when I entered the R-kiosk in Suomussalmi.

The drink shelf caught my eye first. It gaped its emptiness. The remaining cans were on sale. Then I noticed that the entire store space was being deserted. A large part of the sales stands had disappeared.

No other customers were visible. The seller picked up paperbacks from the rack and packed them for return. At least Rämö’s fairy tale Hildur had not done his business.

The sign on the door announced the sad news: the only R-kiosk in the Kainuu community would close its doors in a couple of days. Now there is no kiosk anymore.

I was the main character of that R-kiosk from 1983 to 1994, when I grew up in Suomussalmi. The customer relationship started when the kiosk was just a hatch in the wall at the intersection of Kiannonkatu and Kauppakatu.

Over the years, the kiosk moved to a central plot on the edge of the market and grew, like R-kiosks in cities, into a small cafe and general store. The yellow lighthouse in the middle of the village was warm.

What kind of life hatch of cultural offerings a kiosk belonging to a national chain was in a small town in the 1980s has stuck in the memories.

In those days, first-run films were shown in Suomussalmi for one or sometimes two screenings a week in the local labor house. There were two, at best three TV channels.

But the most wonderful movies were streaming into the R-kiosk as rental cassettes. How crazy it was when I put my VHS tape recorder in when I was fifteen by John Carpenter directed by Darkness prevails (1987).

For a movie fanatic, R-kioski was like Netflix in Kekkos-Suomi.

Kiosk turning off the lights seems like a sensitive topic even for the R chain itself.

The company’s headquarters in Espoo refused to say how the number and locations of kiosks have changed in recent decades. “Our eyes are firmly on the future,” says the reply email.

“ There are only three R kiosks left in the whole of Kainuu.

The locations of the current R-kiosks are revealed by the map on the company’s website. The frequency of occurrence seems to follow the peace border of Pähkinäsaari from 1323. In other words, most kiosks are located in Southern and Western Finland.

The invisible wall stretching from the level of Raahe to the roads of South Karelia cuts Finland into two castes also in terms of population density, employment, coronary artery disease and the thermal growing season.

There are 22 R-kiosks in Tampere and eight in Kuopio, but in the whole of Kainuu there are only two in Kajaani and one in Sotkamo.

From the southern edge of the province, you can drive along Viitostie for almost 250 kilometers to Kuusamo in Northeast Finland without running into a single R-kiosk.

It’s a shame, because R-kioski still does cultural work in remote villages. Suomussalmi’s bookstore closed some time ago, but on the sales shelf of R-kiosk Hildur’s like Most Asked Paperbacks appeared.

R kiosk the parent company’s original name was Rautatiekirjakauppa. It was founded in 1910 by large book publishers as a sales channel for books and newspapers to railway stations.

As is known, the sales of both traditional books and newspapers have collapsed from the figures of the last century. So is the number of rail connections. Passenger traffic to Suomussalmi train station ended almost 60 years ago.

Today, books are listened to and news is read on a mobile phone.

I dare not claim that it is digitalization that will be the fate of korpi kiosks. However, the comment of my acquaintance from Suomussalmi, when I called him to ask about the stall, tells something.

He said he hadn’t been there for many years. The visits stopped when R-kioski stopped renting movies.

The author is HS’s culture editor.