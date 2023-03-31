Column | Putin’s nuclear attack reveals that something is seriously wrong between China and Russia

The announcement of the placement of nuclear weapons in Belarus came four days after Putin and Xi had announced something completely different.

China’s president Xi Jinping made a three-day state visit to Russia at the beginning of last week. Xi and the Russian president Vladimir Putin negotiated for hours on Tuesday and issued a statement in the evening about deepening the countries’ “comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation as we enter a new era”.

The most startling part of the statement concerned nuclear weapons, because the entire topic has not been bothered to be addressed in the statements of state leaders since the end of the Cold War. “There can be no winners in a nuclear war and such a war should never be started,” the statement says, reminding us that the tensions between all five official nuclear weapon states in the world must be reduced.

“No nuclear weapon state should place its nuclear weapons outside its national borders and all nuclear weapons located abroad must be withdrawn,” Xi and Putin concluded in their nuclear declaration, according to news agency Tassi

Four a day later, the Russian state news channel Rossiya 24 aired an interview with Putin on its Saturday evening broadcast. In it, the president said that Russia is placing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

“There is nothing unusual here, the United States has been doing this for decades,” Putin reasoned, according to the Reuters news agency. “They have placed their tactical nuclear weapons in the territories of their allied countries. We decided to do the same, without violating the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.”

There is no question of a treaty violation as long as Russian nuclear weapons are under the command of the Russian armed forces. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko however, already claimed last August that Belarus’ Su-24 attack aircraft had been modified to be able to carry tactical nuclear weapons.

One Su-24 can carry eight thousand-kilogram missiles, and Belarus was left with 35 of them after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Flight news website however, they were already scrapped ten years ago.

Putin claimed a week ago that Belarus has ten Russian aircraft capable of deploying tactical nuclear missiles. In addition, ground-launched Iskander missiles could be equipped with nuclear warheads.

According to Putin, the training of the pilots of the nuclear bombers stationed in Belarus has started and the stockpiles of nuclear warheads will be ready by the beginning of July.

Not everyone believed Putin’s words. Researcher at the UN Disarmament Institute, considered a leading expert on Russian nuclear weapons Pavel Podvig evaluate For Radio Free Europethat “the appearance of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus is unlikely, because there are no proper facilities for such weapons”.

The Soviet Union had 81 intercontinental SS-25 Topol nuclear missiles in Belarus, which were stationed in Lida on the Lithuanian border and in Mazyr near the Ukrainian border. There is currently an airbase in Laida, Mazyr was left in the radioactive reserve along the Pripyat River in the Chernobyl nuclear accident in 1986.

The Soviet nuclear weapons that remained in Belarus were transferred to Russia at the end of 1996, when Lukashenka, sitting in his first presidential term, had first milked political support for himself from Moscow.

Many experts considered Putin’s new nuclear weapons speeches as an empty intimidation of Ukraine and the West. However, the timing suggests that Putin’s most important audience is sitting in Beijing and that includes one person, Xi Jinping.

Putin hinted at using a nuclear weapon last fall. Xi responded in early November when he met with the German chancellor who visited China By Olaf Scholzthat “the international community should together oppose both the use of nuclear weapons and the threat of them”.

Emphasizing nuclear weapons concerns in last week’s statement was probably Xi’s idea. Thus, Putin’s Belarus speeches are a public middle finger to the Chinese president.

“Maybe Russia didn’t get everything it wanted in the meeting between Xi and Putin”, special investigator of the protection police, Russia expert Peter Lalu guesses.

Russia would probably have needed at least promises of weapons, ammunition and key dual-use technology. But what would Russia have to offer, oil and gas?

The construction of the planned Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline apparently did not progress in any way during the meeting of the presidents. In addition, China’s gas consumption growth is declining, he says South China Morning Post.

To top it all off, the presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan said on the day of the meeting between Xi and Putin that they had received an invitation from Xi to Beijing. It will host the China-Central Asia Summit hosted by Xi in May.

Putin was not invited, because Russia does not belong to Central Asia.