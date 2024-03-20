Vladimir Putin succeeded: 87.28 percent of the votes. Apart from a few established cadres, no one believes that he was indeed elected on Sunday by more than 76 million of the more than 87 million eligible citizens. Using the Shpilkin methodnamed after a mathematician from Moscow State University who can demonstrate inexplicable outliers in election results through sample comparisons of turnout and voting percentages, calculated the opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europa that more than 31 million Putin votes would be a statistical 'anomaly'. It sociologists network Extreme Scan concluded on the basis of its own exit polls that Putin could only have obtained 55 percent, a majority that was mainly due to the fact that many employees, forced by the boss, had already voted at their workplace on Friday and Saturday.

Anyone who still dares to be critical is a priori a traitor to the will of the people

Do these exposes matter much? No. It is precisely because the elections were fake that they are important. That 87.28 percent may be fictitious, but the Kremlin can use this “colossal vote of confidence” (dixit TV propagandist Vladimir Soloviev) actually translate into actual politics.

And that will certainly happen. Talk show host Olga Skabejeva, who regularly gives free rein to her fantasies about a nuclear war with the West on state television, immediately made no bones about it on Sunday. “The result gives Putin carte blanche to go to the end.”

Skabejeva wasn't wrong for once. With the result, the Kremlin indeed has a weapon to cut away the last nuances in the already harsh authoritarian regime in the near future. Putin can hold Russia hostage in his foreign and domestic policies.

Just as Stalin often had his murder orders countersigned by his closest comrades – think of the liquidation of the Polish military leadership and intelligence in Katyn (1940) – Putin also makes his entourage complicit at critical moments. The session of the Russian National Security Council two days before the February 24, 2022 invasionwhere all the lesser gods stand before it one by one eye of the camera had to say before the war was an example of this.

Since Sunday, the Kremlin has been able to claim that nine out of ten Russians are partly responsible for the war with the 'collective West'. The culturicide in Ukraine has become a war of extermination of the entire nation. Anyone who dares to make a comment is a priori a traitor to the will of the people. Even if Putin does not stick to his threats but actually wants to deploy nuclear weapons – for which in the Russian system, in addition to the president, the minister of defense and the chief of armed forces, a white button in the Cheget nuclear case (a mountain in the Northern Caucasus) have to press – he decides on behalf of 87.28 percent.

Putin has also been in control in Russia itself since Sunday. The political opposition has been murdered (Navalny), imprisoned (Kara Murza, Yashin) or expelled (Gudkov and other exiles). Soon the administrative and economic elite can also be purged. He had already trampled civil society in his own country. What is still flourishing can now easily be eradicated. Russians who nevertheless want to stand up for the last ounce of civil autonomy and freedom have few alternatives. Every path to peaceful political power formation can be closed by the election results.

The 2024 presidential election could become for the Putin regime what the 1934 Communist Party Congress was for Stalinism. That so-called 'congress of victors' marked the end of the liquidation of the free peasantry in the Soviet Union and turned out to be the beginning of a 'great purge' three years later. Ninety years later, a contemporary form of state terror is no longer unthinkable.

Hubert Smeets is a journalist and historian. He writes a column here every other week.