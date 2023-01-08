Column | Putin seeks justification for his atrocities in vain from history

Vladimir Putin regards history as a battlefield, from which excuses for Russia’s current massacres can be picked up from a century ago, writes Jari Tervo in his column.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö equated the Russian president in his New Year’s speech Vladimir Putin To the general of the Soviet Union To Stalin. In Yya-Finland, it was not customary to compare the leaders of the eastern neighbor to a man whose conscience was the lives of millions of innocents.

Niinistö’s speech was a breath of fresh air about the future NATO-Finland. You can also say things as they are. Putin can be compared to Stalin, especially in the inability of tyrants to understand the power that springs from freedom and democracy. It is impossible for autocrats to understand that Western democracy differs from Eastern. It’s not a backdrop.

The president of the Republic Juho Kusti Paasikivi praised the late Stalin in his memorial words in March 1953: “Stalin has shown goodwill and friendship towards Finland.” The then Prime Minister Urho Kekkonen made it better. In his opinion, the deceased was a “brilliant and successful leader”.

According to Kekkonen, Stalin felt a special personal affection and friendship towards Finland: “It is natural that when Generalissimo Stalin is now gone, we Finns feel sincere sadness about it.”

Stalin’s in the great terror before the Second World War, according to estimates, up to twenty thousand Finns who fled to Russia were killed. According to Stalin, they were a threat to the Soviet Union because of their nationality.

Stalin staged the Mainila shots in 1939. In the winter war that followed them, almost thirty thousand Finnish soldiers and civilians died.

Paasikivi and Kekkonen admired and criticized the Soviet Union. The majority of Finns certainly did not feel sincere sadness over Stalin’s death.

Putin compare himself to the Tsar to Peter the Great (1672–1725). He daydreams about the tsar who ordered genocide in Finland three hundred years ago.

According to Putin, St. Petersburg did not take anything from Russia in the Great Northern War (1700–1721), but returned to Russia the territories that belonged to it.

“It seems that this restoration and strengthening has also fallen to our responsibility,” Putin said in his speech in June On the 350th anniversary of the birth of Peter the Great. He equated Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the same tsar’s conquests in the 18th century. Putin likes to look to history to justify his brutal policies.

“ Past genocides do not justify current ones.

In the Great Northern War, Sweden and an alliance led by Russia fought each other. Finland belonged to Sweden. Russia occupied Finland and started the destruction of Ostrobothnia on the orders of Tsar Peter. The purpose was to secure the newly founded St. Petersburg. When Ostrobothnia was turned into a desert, the Swedish army would lack a foothold to attack Russia.

It is no coincidence that Putin digs up the ghost of Peter the Great just when Finland and Sweden are applying for NATO membership. Putin wants to show Russians that he is continuing the policies of his great predecessors, who were turned into statues.

in Finland The Great Northern War is remembered as Big Hatred. On Peter’s order, the Cossacks and Kalmyks organized multi-day torture orgies and mercilessly murdered Finnish guerrillas and civilians. Today, the actions of St. Petersburg’s army would be called genocide.

Three hundred years ago, no army went to war with human rights at the forefront of its mind. Like not now. However, the Russians who ran amok in Ostrobothnia had one special cruelty different from other armies: they kidnapped thousands of children and women to Russia as slaves.

Bigotry is not a national myth. Professor Kustaa HJ Vilkuna has documented years of anger.

Vladimir Putin regards history as a battlefield from which excuses for Russia’s current massacres can be picked up from a century ago. Past genocides do not in any way justify the current ones.

St. Petersburg’s other charming tsars and kings occasionally receive an exaggerated name that will go down in history. They are big. Great among them has been the number of their victims. Nothing else. The same is true of the current Tsar of Russia.