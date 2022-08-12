Saturday, August 13, 2022
Column | Putin is re-bending the writing of history, but an early president of the United States did the same to the Bible

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2022
in World Europe
0

The intellectual president Thomas Jefferson had a painful relationship with religion. So he grabbed a razor and removed the miracles of Jesus from the holy book.

Today distorted interpretations of history with which the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has justified his attack on Ukraine have been updated.

Of course, this is not the only leader of an influential country who has presented peculiar ideas about the past. Perhaps an even more special case is the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, who embarked on an ambitious book project at the beginning of the 19th century. However, unlike Putin, he did not twist history to his liking, but a work that a huge number of people consider sacred.

He remodeled Biblical.

Jefferson is undoubtedly one of the great figures in American history: the author of the Declaration of Independence and one of the four presidents immortalized on Mount Rushmore. In his time, he was also known as a prominent philosophical thinker.

The relationship with religion was just painful. How absurd many Biblical I felt the points!

The smart president decided to get to work. Razor out! He was playing scraps From the New Testament and glued them to an empty scrapbook.

Where were Christ’s resurrection and ascension?

The result was a drastically pruned one Holy Bible: hand bound work, 84 pages, red leather covers. The final version was completed after the presidential terms, in 1820.

And what a version! Where were Christ’s resurrection and ascension? What about turning water into wine and other miracles?

What remained were Jesus’ life and moral-philosophical teachings without the supernatural icing. Finally, I had a text in my hands that fit Jefferson’s rational world view painlessly.

Vice versa like Putin’s views on history, reformed by Jefferson Holy Bible remained a secret for a long time. The aged politician used to read his work alone in the evenings.

Almost 70 years had passed since the president’s death, when the book was finally found in the collections of a great-grandson. The disputed work was finally published by the US administration in 1904.

Concealment was certainly wise on Jefferson’s part, because during his lifetime the atmosphere was not particularly liberal in matters of faith. If tampered with Holy Bible would have become public, war would not have broken out as a result anyway – a juicy scandal indeed.

The author is the editor of HS’s Monthly Supplement.

