Column | Purra took Orpo's point of pride up the hill

According to the current finance minister, the economic effects of climate change are not part of his portfolio.

In September 2020 former Minister of Finance Petteri Orpo (kok) tweeted like this:

“The launch of the global climate coalition of finance ministers is an achievement that I am particularly proud of. It is a diplomatic success from Finland. Finland must continue as its active chairman. #climatechange”.

Orpo had only finished his duties as Minister of Finance in June. When he was the Minister of Finance, Orpo had been setting up climate coalition of finance ministers.

The Climate Coalition was founded in April 2019 in Washington, on Finland's initiative. The cooperation guidelines are also called the Helsinki Principles.

The group is significant in the sense that more than 90 countries are involved. Their climate emissions are 40 percent of the world's emissions, and the share of the world's gross domestic product is approaching 70 percent.

The purpose of the cooperation is to bring the fight against climate change into economic policy and financial solutions. The means of climate work are therefore taxation, budgeting, financing and public procurement.

Orphan is certainly quite sincerely proud of the finance ministers' climate work, which he himself has been initiating.

Orpo is an experienced politician with plenty of sea tricks. X's messaging service for presentation he has chosen three things. He says that he is the prime minister of Finland, the leader of the coalition and the founder of the climate coalition of finance ministers.

The fact that Orpo's tweet was accompanied by a picture of him meeting the Pope also shows his pride. The Pope had not invited the finance minister of tiny Finland, but specifically the members of the climate coalition.

“ Orpo is sincerely proud of his climate work.

Now Orpo's legacy as finance minister in his own government will be continued by basic Finns Riikka Purra.

Purra has shown no enthusiasm for using the state budget, taxation or other means to combat climate change.

Vice versa. In January, Purra was asked at a seminar to comment on the climate recommendations of economists. Purra asked that the following questions be related to the field of the Minister of Finance.

The Economic Policy Evaluation Council's report on the government's economic policy was presented at the seminar in question.

The report missing out on climate commitments brings fiscal risks. The report also states that inaction on traffic emissions and forest sinks is likely to bring additional costs to taxpayers.

The Evaluation Council provides an independent and research-based view of the government's economic policy every year.

The Evaluation Council is not the only economic body that warns about missing climate measures. In March, the International Monetary Fund IMF urged Finland to strengthen its carbon sinks and price emissions. Likewise, the economic organization OECD has listed a number of necessary additional actions.

It may be that Purra is not interested in combating climate change. But quite lonely is the view that the matter is not related to Finland's public finances.

The author is the editor of HS.