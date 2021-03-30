NAfter Easter 2021 seems to be as special as last year, we should stock up on wine technology so that we don’t have to improvise here as well. After all, who wants to go into hand-to-hand combat during Holy Week when a visit to the “real” grocery stores will prove to be?

No question about it, large bottles are needed! What else can you do besides holding on to wine? Churches and sports fields remain taboo, but if the weather permits, the forests should be overrun and the beaches trampled even more flat. So living at home: Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion” on your ears, wine glasses on the table and the magnums within easy reach.

Magnums – that’s two bottles in one, so 1.5 liters of wine mostly of special quality in a stately one bouteille. Because of the lower oxygen content, measured by the liquid content, the wine matures in large bottles much more slowly than in normal bottles and can do so for many years, even decades. Ask the vintner you trust about Magnums, but ask about mature vintages: After all, it’s Easter, and Bach’s “most important” work, which is now 284 years old, is running in his own opinion. You should get by with a magnum until the end of your passion. However, if you prefer to listen to Wagner’s “Parsifal” on Good Friday, you will need two of them.

Why not a cabinet?

Winemaker Gernot Kollmann is offering three to the friends of the Moselle winery Immich-Batterieberg, whose soul he has been for years and to whom we awarded the title “Favorite of the Year” in the white wine category at the end of last year. For Easter, Kollmann put together a package with three Rieslings à two Magnums, all of them from the excellent 2017 vintage. It starts to get really festive here, although the wines are not even the big single-site Rieslings that, especially from the large bottle, are still are too young to enjoy.

Rather, it is the dry Kabinett CAI, the Riesling Detonation and the Escheburg. The latter is the cuvée made from the grapes from younger vines from Enkirch’s top locations Steffensberg, Ellergrub, Batterieberg, Zeppwingert and Zollturm. These are terraced steep slopes in which nothing other than laborious manual work is possible. It is not wrong to call this profound, yet highly aromatic, juicy and yet fine, crystalline-salty slate Riesling the “second wine” of the much more expensive Grands Crus. These would undoubtedly have earned the St. Matthew Passion, but only when they are at least five to seven years old.

Detonation doesn’t match Bach and Easter, but this intensive assemblage of Riesling grapes, mostly very old plants on the Saar and Middle Mosel, shows unheard-of charm and finesse combined with a sensuality that only small, fully ripe grapes from real-root vines can deliver. Unfortunately, you are not allowed to have many guests, but this would be the wine that could combine different preferences and tastes. Perhaps you would like (may) make up for your planned Easter on Pentecost?

Finally the Kabinett, a classic aperitif, also from the steep slopes of the Moselle: 10.5 percent alcohol, light, floral and stony in the fragrance, filigree and playful on the palate, pure and lively in the finish. The wine to cook and lift your spirits! In any case, all these Rieslings are light-footed, playful and, due to their age, also Bach-compatible, solemn and complex.