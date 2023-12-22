Column | Publicity also depends on the attitude of officials

Officials may withhold public information, even when wholesale court decisions prove their interpretation to be wrong.

Publicity Act we are returning to our roots. The scope of the law has narrowed when large numbers of public tasks have been transferred to non-authorities.

For example, municipalities have corporatized their operations, and the media and the general public have therefore not been able to invoke the Publicity Act to obtain information about the operations of the companies.

Now the Ministry of Justice has completed a proposal for a new publicity law. In the future, the law would be applied, among other things, to entities or subsidiaries under the control of a public entity or a state enterprise, with the exception of a competitive situation.

To the law there are also clarifications and clarifications coming, as the current law has been considered open to interpretation. The aim of the new law is to promote the realization of the principle of publicity stipulated in the constitution. Even the best law won't help if the fault is in attitudes.

Secrecy is not always about the law being open to interpretation. Sometimes a civil servant decides to withhold information, even though the bulk of court decisions show him to be wrong.

In connection with Jari Aarnio's mess, the Helsinki Police Department made disciplinary decisions about a few of his subordinates. These civil service decisions are in principle public, but they can hide information that is secret based on the Public Disclosure Act. The police department kept the decisions secret because according to the law, information about pending preliminary investigations was secret. It also considered the names of officials secret.

The Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) decided otherwise. According to the yearbook decision, the section of the law that hides information about an unfinished preliminary investigation cannot be applied to disciplinary decisions. Thus, the decisions were completely public, down to the names.

Oulu the police department concealed disciplinary decisions against the police with the same logic, despite the decision of the Supreme Court. In my appeal to the Administrative Court of Northern Finland, I stated that I would accept the withholding of information about suspected crimes if the head of the investigation has issued a non-disclosure order to the police department. However, I considered that the name of the civil servant subject to disciplinary measures is always public. I won the dispute in May 2022.

In the meantime, a couple of new disputes appeared, now with the Police Board and the Central Criminal Police. The Helsinki Administrative Court issued its decision in May 2023. I won both.

“ The official's name is public.

Before that, there was another dispute with the Border Guard regarding the same issue. I appealed to the KHO's yearbook decision and the decision of the Administrative Court of Northern Finland, to no avail. At the beginning of December 2023, the decision of the Helsinki Administrative Court came, and the line remained: the official's name is public.

In the spring and winter, the Hus corporation announced that it had given departure passes to an employee who was suspected of hacking patients' information. The company refused to release the name of the dismissed employee, even though I appealed to the KHO's preliminary decision, the decision of the Northern Finland Administrative Court and two decisions of the Helsinki Administrative Court.

A pile of court rulings on the same issue was not enough to turn the civil servant's head. This Hus dispute is now in the Helsinki Administrative Court.

Multi an official thinks it's better to keep things secret just to be safe than to be sued for revealing confidential information.

Pawning over public information can also result in prosecution. The District Court of Lapland fined an official from the Kittilä case for not handing over a public document. The verdict was for breach of official duty.

Because of this, Helsingin Sanomat has now asked the police to investigate whether someone in the Hus group has committed a crime when the group refused to hand over public information.

The author is HS's legal reporter.