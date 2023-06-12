About Louise Fresco

Louise O. Fresco was chairman of the board of Wageningen University & Research until 2022.

In 1996, the British historian Tony Judt published his cry of the heart about Europe. He called it A Grand Illusion?, because shouting ‘Europe’ all the time was nothing more than a mantra that prevented real solutions from being found. For example, he pointed to the aging population and the welfare state (which dated from a completely different era with steady growth and a young population, and was therefore unsustainable). Instead of tackling this, European leaders were engaged in a ‘ever closer Union‘, the greatest possible monetary unity, the expansion of the number of member states and the ultimately failed European constitution. It was unlikely, Judt concluded, even then, that Europe could keep both its promise of that closer union and could fulfill the promise to new member states to participate on the same basis.

Now, almost thirty years later, we are further from a pandemic, a Brexit and a dramatic war in Ukraine. For now, the war has led to greater cohesion with more self-confident eastern border states. But internally, the EU is gagged by countries that barely recognize authority in Brussels and erode the rule of law. Questions galore. The differences between Southern, Eastern and Northern/Northwestern Europe are growing. A community of values? A unified European identity? Eurobonds? Not to mention immigration or growing unrest in the Balkans.

More looms on the horizon. One day Ukraine will join – with serious consequences for the budget, because of the large agricultural sector. The Balkan countries are small, but will require a lot of attention before they are ready for accession. The relationship with Turkey, including the refugee deal, remains fragile.

Then there is also the revenue model of Europe. As de-industrialization and degrowth setting the tone, at least among politicians and NGOs, how then do we generate sufficient wealth to safeguard well-being, nature and climate?

In Brussels, people want more power for Europe to streamline things so that not all national governments have to be on the same page for every trifle. Yes, if there had been a common policy during Covid-19 things would have turned out differently. But it is also an illusion that more integration leads to resilience if support is lacking and unanimity is hard to find.

Many citizens are ambivalent about Europe: they enjoy the free movement of people and goods, but complain about the bureaucracy and politicians who arrange everything ‘over their heads’. What is really going well, the exchange of students, the grants for researchers and artists, remains invisible to many. Those who cannot participate experience the international openness as a threat to their own way of life.

Shortly before his death in 2010, Judt wrote about how Europe had lost time, so that prosperity, justice and security were no longer paramount. For the first time in decades, progress in Europe can no longer be taken for granted. If you look at the longer term, you see that prosperity can turn quickly. The Renaissance ended because global trade and exploration had fueled uncertainty. Then thanks to the printing press. Now, thanks to social media, all kinds of conservative ideas and opposition to innovation can suddenly find a wide reach.

Progress is not a human right nor an inevitable by-product of time. The faster things change, the greater the risk that people will be left behind, in wealth and ideas. Grand illusions or modest realism? Preparations for the European Parliament elections in June 2024 should be about what progress citizens want and at what cost.