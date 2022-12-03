Column | Primary school and hobbies must be completely new in Finland if we want the adults of the 2040s to feel that they are cared for.

We need to thoroughly overhaul the Finnish primary school and hobby system, writes HS Vision columnist Henrik Dettman.

Mum works during the day, father at night, and the older sister does a gig on the conditions of the platform economy. The labor market has become more and more fragmented, independent of time and place. The society around us is constantly in motion, and so are we.

The argument goes that when enough people put their cards together and are ready to pay for the security of children, young people, seniors, students and those excluded from working life, the nation lives and flourishes. This ideal society is achieved when 80 percent of adults are working.

Social the changes are also strongly reflected in school – that is, where children and young people spend their time while parents are hastily adapting to the economic structure.

School and hobbies are supposed to act as a safe haven for a growing young person. If you follow the daily headlines, you can see that a storm has crept into the harbor.

We constantly read about overworked teachers, students with symptoms, chronic lack of money and disorder, even violence. We have drifted into a situation where the system that emphasizes the self-directedness and independence of young people no longer serves the common interest.

The school has played a huge role in fostering the overall well-being of the Finnish nation. For example, the public school regulation of 1866 and the School System Act of 1968 were milestones, the purpose of which was to show young Finns a complete path from the school system with the support of hobby activities to good citizenship.

The primary school reform of the 1960s, in particular, aimed to standardize the level of general education and general well-being, with snacks distributed equally to everyone. Following Sweden, we embarked on a bold, expensive and ambitious reform that laid the foundation for today’s well-being Finland.

“ A massive problem requires massive solutions.

Finn the school is still an internationally unique entity, but short-sighted efficiency measures, increasing demands from above and chronic busyness do not give the world’s best teachers the opportunity to focus on their work. At the same time, the afternoon club activity is dying out, and the costs of hobbies are out of reach for the majority.

All this will be reflected in society after a decade’s delay, when young people with symptoms grow up into anxious adults, more and more of whom have lost the direction of their lives and will never find their way into working life. Signs of poor development can be read every day in the newspapers.

The problem is massive, and a massive problem requires massive solutions. Just such a solution is to build a school based on the principle of one exit, elementary school 3.0. Such a person is needed to meet the challenges of this time.

One the departure school would combine school work, morning and afternoon clubs and hobby activities. It would be a large joint project, behind which would be the school administration, municipalities and third sector operators.

The world’s best teachers, coaches and instructors would take care of meeting the learning content written in the curriculum and the daily exercise needs of children and young people, as well as that the children get to try out their dimensions in art subjects as well.

In the current system, school days end early, and the child often has to switch to hobbies on his own, either through home or directly. In the new model, hobbies would come to the child at school. Safely and so inexpensively that everyone could afford them. Then the school would become a child’s real safe haven.

“ The project would be a huge investment, and it is easy to knock it off due to lack of money.

Does it sound like that ambitious? That’s what it is. A project like this is a huge investment, and it’s easy to get knocked out by a lack of money. The basic school reform was also fiercely opposed. If we had followed the scientists’ advice at the time, the reform would have been too massive and left undone.

A big change is needed because the various project solutions developed to support the current system, such as Kiva koulu, Liikkuva koulu and the model of Finnish hobbies, are not enough. They mean well but offer little for everyone and not enough for anyone.

It’s time to decide if we stay in our own silos putting out today’s fires without understanding why society sparks and smolders. Or do we dare to dream big and create something new?

If we want the Finnish adults of the 2040s to feel that they have been cared for and that they have been encouraged to grow into the best versions of themselves, we have to thoroughly overhaul the Finnish elementary school and hobby system.

Young people are the future. It’s not a cliché. It’s a fact. Well-being is a civil right. It is the duty of the decision-makers to ensure that it is realized.