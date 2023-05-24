Column | Pretending to be reasonable or responsible is a stupid trick for politicians

Politicians tend to declare that they represent the voice of reason and make responsible decisions. The use of words that sound nice, but actually mean nothing, reduces the possibility of voters to know what the parties are actually pushing for, writes feature editor Jaakko Muilu.

“Extremely stupid climate policy”, stated Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra upon arriving at Säätytalo in mid-May.

Purra’s sudden comment concerned Finland’s goal of being carbon neutral in 2035. As an alternative to the extremely stupid climate policy, the party has offered its own blue-and-white transition: a more moderate climate policy based on the interests of Finland.

Or, in short, just sensible climate policy, like the party’s own magazine on the pages was told before the election.

It is unclear to whom Purra sent his message. Its potential main government partner, the coalition, has, over the years, presented itself as a defender of a sensible climate policy.

Chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpo your line four years ago during the elections, that common sense and common sense must be taken into account when the climate change debate is held and measures are considered. At that time, the coalition declared in roadside advertisementsthat the cars belong to you.

Elected as vice-chairman at the autumn 2020 party meeting Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (kok) on the other hand said under the meeting, that the coalition should take an active role in “reasonable climate policy”.

It would be strange if two parties with reasonable climate policy could not fit into the same government.

Or not, because the two parties of responsible economic policy could not fit there.

The state house the doors did not open for Sdp this spring. The reason was said to be economic political disagreements with the coalition.

If you look at the economic political programs of the parties, you might be surprised.

Coalition already states his program in the third paragraph, that Finns deserve a government that is capable of “responsible financial management”.

Sdp’s political program for a paragraph about the economy is in turn given as a title Responsible economic policy.

However, the two parties of responsible economic policy were so far apart that there were no prerequisites for government negotiations.

The economic thinking of the left and the right is of course separated by a big ideological wall. Responsibility is defined differently.

Orpo already had time two years ago in the spring 2021 framework debate blame Sanna Marini (sd) the government for throwing away the principles of responsible economic policy.

Sdp’s credit partner Vasemmistoliitto responded to Orpo’s cry listing “10 hard facts about the government’s financial transactions”.

The first paragraph mentions how the government ensured the continuation of the line of responsible economic policy during the spring 2021 framework crisis.

“ From the point of view of politicians, the technology sounds too good to be true.

They make sense, responsible or mean words could easily be lumped together as a miserable but mandatory part of the policy selection. As one of the hammers in the rhetorical toolbox for gathering one’s own support.

However, if you look below the surface, they can be seen above all as the use of political power.

That’s probably what the late French philosopher would think Michel Foucault.

According to Foucault, people imagine themselves as independent agents subject to free will. In reality, however, we are controlled by various technologies that we don’t even notice.

One such technique is influencing our moral concepts and everyday thinking.

The aim is to frame political ideas as natural. That is, to make sense, to make sense.

When a certain political opinion is made to be reasonable, meaningful or responsible enough times, more and more people start to believe that it really represents some objective ideal of reason and responsibility.

Little by little, we subconsciously begin to act according to the doctrines preached by the authorities.

Who among us would not like to live and think sensibly and responsibly.

From the point of view of politicians, the technology sounds too good to be true. There is no need to justify or open up one’s own ideologies and values. It is enough as long as it represents the general sense of reasonableness and responsibility of a large enough group of people.

After that, the same message can be repeated from election to election. And the citizens cheer.

“ Soon, few of the voters will know on what basis the ship’s course has been chosen. The direction now just sounded reasonable.

Foucault’s Kalevan continues the reflection in his column assistant professor of philosophy Jouni-Matti Kuukkanen. He claims that the talk about meaning and order hides a principled discussion about values ​​and means.

Anyone can use their own sandbox to make their own game smarter and their friend’s dumber.

Ideology is not in fashion, although perhaps it should be.

If ideologies and values ​​are not discussed, the social debate threatens to be reduced to the rattling of the verbal swords of politicians about who this time represents the highest responsibility, reason and interpretation.

Soon, few of the voters will know on what basis the ship’s course has been chosen. The direction now just sounded reasonable.

The use of words that sound nice, but actually mean nothing, reduces the opportunities for citizens to know what the political parties actually base their policies on.

It can lead to a situation where the representative of a different opinion is seen as a stupid and irresponsible fool, with whom there is no sense in the sandbox even trying to play.

Social polarization is born. Emergence of different camps.

Therefore, someone older could say that appealing to responsibility or rationality is extremely stupid political rhetoric.