Column | President Niinistö’s comment about Biden’s health was embarrassing for Stubbs and Valtonen

Column|The President of the Republic, Alexander Stubb, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen (Kok), have avoided assessing the health of US President Joe Biden.

President Sauli Niinistö assessed on Monday in an interview with HS that the US president With Joe Biden would appear to be “some latent illness”.

“From what I’ve seen since then, for example on videos, the disease clearly progressed at an accelerated pace. The change to the 2022 meetings has been huge and sad,” Niinistö estimates.

The comment was exceptional.

Traditionally, the golden rule of politics has been that the state of health of another politician, especially the head of state of another country, should not be assessed from the outside. Diagnoses are left to doctors.

Niinistök could have talked about Biden’s old age or fatigue, but he decided to talk specifically about the illness.

Niinistön the comment is embarrassing for the current foreign policy leadership.

When the President of the Republic Alexander Stubb had to In an interview with Fox News to answer a question about Biden’s “cognitive decline”, he politely sidestepped the question and stated that he does not take a position on the domestic political situation in the United States. Although Stubb was not even asked about any illness, he did not want to comment on the matter.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) has, on the other hand, stated to the Finnish media that he has nothing to comment on the way Biden has spoken and acted in closed meetings. Niinistö’s medical assessment Valtonen comment laconically at a news conference on Monday evening. He stated that he respected Niinistö’s analysis, but did not want to comment further on the matter.

Swayed the president is subject to different rules than a sitting president. Niinistö’s comments are no longer Finland’s positions, but his private thoughts.

“ Biden is still the president of the United States.

However, that doesn’t mean that the weight of the messages is like that of any other person from Mattimei: you can never completely get rid of the presidency. Traditionally, politicians who have shied away from their duties try by all means to avoid commenting on issues that belong to their followers and making their work more difficult.

Unless we see any unexpected twists, Biden will be the sitting president of the United States until the end of January, despite giving up his candidacy. Based on the health checks performed on Biden, he is in good shape for his age, both physically and neurologically.

Stubb or Valtonen would hardly have been happy to comment on Niinistö’s assessment to the US media if his comment had started to spread there.

The author is HS’s politics editor.