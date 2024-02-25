It had been a long time since we had dinner with friends. We sat down with a writer and his wife, he had just completed his novel. They also have a daughter themselves, so there could be three more. The children retreated to the girl's room, every now and then one returned crying to report what Frida van Roosmalen (2) had destroyed again.

There were snacks, sausages from Brittany, cheeses from Belgium, toast from Italy. Wines from various parts of the world. They took turns cooking, the other kept us talking. We were deeply impressed. “We are really converted in Wormer,” I said after the second glass.

“And what is your favorite food?” asked the hostess when Leah van Roosmalen (6) entered the living room.

“Fries with sausage,” said Leah van Roosmalen.

“She eats everything,” Eva Hoeke corrected.

We never eat fries with sausage at home, but once we ate fries with sausage.

Everything they put on the table was delicious. Every now and then we looked at each other, two souls sharing a thought: we were never going to cook for these people.

At the second intermediate course the man with the hammer arrived. I'd already had enough. Suddenly I saw how they were all watching me plow through a mountain of risotto.

Eva Hoeke kept saying how much she loved it, and I also did my best with compliments. “But you don't like porcini mushrooms,” said the hostess, who suddenly sat next to me. Did she just put her glasses on? The writer rubbed his stomach, they always ate well, but rarely so well. I also liked the risotto. “Delicious!”, I heard myself say. “Also the porcini mushrooms and all the other mushrooms.”

The hostess began to explain why she had said what she had said. “Because you so emphatically maneuvered the porcini mushrooms to the side of your plate with the fork. Therefore.”

I had done it unconsciously. “I probably selected based on color.” A few more small bites. “No mistake,” I said, “I love the risotto.”

The writer: “By the way, we always speak of porcini.”

I said I thought the porcini was so nice and oily. “As it should.”

The hostess: “But you still haven't tasted it.” She tapped the clump of mushrooms on the edge of my plate with her knife. Then she turned slightly reproachfully to her husband: “I have avoided the term porcini, I have deliberately said 'dried porcini mushrooms' all the time. I made it this morning at the Hanos.”

I now understood 'Laos'.

“I thought it was Italian?” I said, half questioningly.

I decided not to say anything more, after every bite I moaned softly. The daughters got fries from the air fryer. I felt like grabbing one from one of those plates.

Afterwards I was proud that I didn't do that.

Marcel van Roosmalen writes an exchange column with Ellen Deckwitz here.