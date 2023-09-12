Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Column | Politics requires balancing with different truths

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 12, 2023
A skilled politician knows when the truth is absolute and when it is relative.

Vivek Ramaswamy is an American business executive who is running for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. The name is unknown even to many Americans, but Ramaswamy has quickly risen to the top ranks of his party’s candidates. He is considered a potential surprise in the primary election.

Ramaswamy is running an election campaign with the grandiose theme TRUTH – and yes, written in capital letters. Ramaswamy’s election campaign is not small, which the candidate presents on his Linkedin account, among other things.

The list starts briskly with the statement: God is real. On his website, the candidate states that his election campaign is more than just a campaign. According to Ramaswamy, it is a cultural movement whose goal is to revive the national identity of the United States. According to his own words, Ramaswamy would focus on “national awakening, not national divorce” as president.

of Ramaswamy you can of course have many opinions about election themes. However, perhaps we can agree that many of the claims presented as absolute truths in the campaign are far from the traditional political agenda. The concept of absolute truth often refers to the idea that there is only one unchanging, objective reality. In Ramaswamy’s reality, for example, “the nuclear family is the best form of government for mankind.”

Many believe that there is no absolute truth, but that all truth is relative. Relative truth arises from people’s values, experiences and perspectives. My own experience is that people live happy lives in a wide variety of families. In our everyday life, different realities and truths get mixed up.

The truth the concept plays an important role in politics. Decisions can only be made when they are based on reliable information and facts. The functioning of our society is built on the trust citizens feel towards politicians and political institutions. This trust is built on truth.

Distorting the truth does not lead to good. The former US President Donald Trump’s false claims about stealing the election or Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine’s imagined threat to Russia’s security are good examples of this.

The list begins with the statement: God is real.

Bringing the concept of absolute truth into politics is problematic. Politics is often complex, and there are always divergent points of view. The common reality that Ramaswamy calls for, which would be based, for example, on “the right of all parents to determine their children’s educational content”, is therefore practically impossible to achieve. We humans simply think about different things in different ways.

The perspective of relative truth in politics, on the other hand, can help us understand where our disagreements stem from. At best, we find solutions that are fair and just for everyone. On the other hand, if everything is always relative, the end result may be a world where we no longer distinguish between what is true and what is not. Even in politics there are right and wrong answers.

Professional a politician knows when the truth is absolute and when it is relative. He recognizes which matters related to legislation are based, for example, on science. A skilled politician also understands different values ​​and perspectives.

Let Ramaswamy keep his truth, and let those who subscribe to that truth vote for him. However, succeeding as a politician in a democracy requires balancing with different truths.

The author is the CEO of the Ellu chicken consulting office.

