Milan Kundera, one of the greatest Czech writers, passed away this month. My favorite passage from The unbearable lightness of being describes how the character Sabina watches with horror a May Day parade in communist Prague. She sees the pasted smiles of the women in the parade and hears the cheerful marching music of the orchestras, and Kundera notes: “Sabina’s first inner resistance to communism was not ethical, but aesthetic.”

A similar thought sometimes occurs to me when I watch and listen to politicians, media, or opinion formers from the ultra-right-conservative corner. Gray men in golden palaces, influencer intellectuals in three-piece suit with choker, news anchors with perfectly wavy long blond hair, smiling broadly nuclear families on a lawn with a dog, infatuated with symbols from Catholicism or classical antiquity. If I hadn’t already had an aversion to the ultra-right on ethical grounds, I would still be put off by it for aesthetic reasons. It’s all so… kitschy.

What makes kitsch kitsch? Kitsch, according to Kundera, is essentially “the denial of shit.” Kitsch, he believes, presents human existence as “categorically acceptable”; as if the world is perfectly perfect as it is. Of course, something as unacceptable as shit cannot exist in a perfect world, so we have to pretend that shit is impossible. Kitsch, in other words, is the aesthetic ideal of a world where shit is denied and everyone behaves as if it doesn’t exist. It’s the picture that screams: look how happy we are; see us accepting existence! Look how good everything is; shit doesn’t exist! All ugliness is concealed behind a mask of beauty.

We certainly don’t only find kitsch among communists and ultra-conservatives. Kitsch it is too All Menschen became Brüder of Eurofederalists, and the image of the EU as the ultimate bastion of human rights and democracy. Behind the beautiful photo of Ursula von der Leyen, Mark Rutte and Giorgia Meloni when concluding the migration deal with Tunisia, there is an ugly reality in which the same country left a group of migrants in the middle of the desert without food, drink and protection in the same week.

Kitsch is also the peasant folklore that has been prominently visible in Dutch politics for a few years now. Behind the red handkerchiefs and the polder idyll hide the necessary animal suffering and, quite literally, a pile of nitrogen-smelling shit.

The image of the Netherlands as an ‘amazingly cool country’ in which you can achieve anything if you just do your best is also a certain form of kitsch. The poverty and inequality of opportunity that our country also experiences are masked by it.

In the run-up to the parliamentary elections, all political parties will overload us with kitsch. Campaign time is pre-eminently the time when parties try to seduce voters with not only an ethical, but also an aesthetic ideal. Candidates will point out their competitors’ shit and paint pretty pictures of the world that awaits us if we vote for them. We will see campaign videos full of happy people, happy animals and smoking chimneys (or spinning windmills). We will see posters with favorable photos of confident politicians, accompanied by the icon of a butterfly or a rose, a temple or a tomato.

Is that bad? Not necessarily. With its aesthetics, a party also portrays where it wants to go with the country; what kind of society she would like to create. In turn, the voter can then check with himself: is that a world in which I see myself living? As long as he realizes that the world will never exist in that perfect form, it is fine for him to let his sense of belonging to a certain aesthetic ideal weigh in his choice.

None of us, says Kundera, “is such a superhuman that he can escape kitsch altogether.” Kitsch is really bad only when it becomes ‘totalitarian’: when ‘everything that disturbs kitsch has been banned from life’; when every expression of individuality, every doubt, every irony is suppressed. Within a system like ours, in which various political currents coexist and limit each other, we need not fear this. What a delightful country we live in.

Josette Damen is a PhD candidate at the Institute of Political Science at Leiden University. She replaces Rosanne Hertzberger this week.