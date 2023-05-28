Column | Politicians are haunted by a strange separate relationship with exercise

The decision-makers do not dare to interfere with the freedom of Finns to choose such a comfortable life that they really cannot afford it.

Callus has received notes from politicians. It rumbles of the Midsomer Murders, With Tiktok and sips, gets quality-of-life illnesses and shows up at the emergency room to find a doctor – a task that even a TV detective would break down in front of.

“I encourage you to take care of yourself, both mentally and physically. Even if in the form of the old saying ‘up, out and for a run'”, instructed the president Sauli Niinistö new MPs in April.

On the other hand, Petteri Orpo (cook), who is tuning the government took a couple of weeks ago to the walking meeting of the leading four of the negotiations to Katajanokka. The press was waiting there, to whom Orpo’s nuuka foursome praised the exercise.

The words are clear: the Finnish girl should sharpen up. But where are the deeds?

In principle the equation is simple: if nothing is done, everyone loses. The UKK Institute has calculated that immobility causes costs of more than three billion euros annually.

If everyone does even a little, everyone wins. By moving, the citizen combats his physical and mental fatigue, saves common money and thus keeps the tax bear at bay.

Of course, some are unable to move due to illness, for example, and for single parents, for example, everyday life can be binding. But if you look, for example Finns’ ever-increasing screen time, there is room for improvement.

But do we want it? An increase in the standard of living has been sought precisely so that life would not be a grind, but that we could freely choose when to strain ourselves. This freedom of comfort is at the core of our values.

The result is a strange separate relationship with movement: we want to live in a state of rest when we “do” exercise. In this way, movement is pushed into a separate compartment – ​​in school physical education classes and dark halls.

So it’s no wonder that politicians like to talk about the construction of chewing gum tracks or bubble halls. They certainly help, but I dare to doubt that they will not break the culture of comfort.

Sedan or an animal steak sizzling on the grill are not reasons at the center of “identity politics”. They are precisely the symbols of freedom from brutality.

For this reason, decisions that lead to additional stress or a decrease in comfort are perceived as patronizing or a deprivation of freedom. That’s why politicians even end up fighting against their own exercise goals.

Let’s take traffic, for example. The most straightforward way to increase activity would be to build a society so that instead of the local bus or car, even more people would choose a bicycle or an apostol ride, for example, on business trips or short shopping trips. There is not even widespread disagreement on this.

Already a government consisting of Juha Sipilä (center), the coalition and basic Finns made a decision in principle in 2018 on the promotion of walking and cycling. Increasing them by 20 percent would bring about four billion euros in health benefits and the climate would also thank you, Minister of Transport Anne Berner declared. Among other things, “zoning and movement control” were wanted as means.

However, already in the spring 2019 election campaign, the coalition wallpapered with Finnish posters, in which Petteri Orpo declared that “the cars belong to you”. The slogan summed up how darkly black and white the discussion about traffic is. “Hobbies” or nothing, car versus bike, almost nothing in between.

A truly sedentary life can be lived by both a public transport user and a car driver, a school student or a pensioner. All groups should be made to move more, even if only for the distance between stops.

The climate and megatrends like immobility have in common that the choices of individuals together create such enormous side effects that there is not enough money. What is also common is that the solutions may require compromising the freedom of comfort.

That’s why it’s worth speaking directly: is it right to limit the freedom of comfort so that our money is enough for the final bill? If so, how much? If not, which part of social security is cut or who pays?

The next time politicians encourage you to go for a run, you should demand more. That talk is just bullshit.

The author is HS’s editorial manager.