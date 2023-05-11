Column | Political strikes are brewing for the fall, but they are not born out of mere rage

Employers’ organizations speculated after the election that Helsinki’s Senatintori would soon be full of bargaining chips if the right-wing government gave way.

Helsinki Säätytalo is currently negotiating cuts, savings and efficiency gains.

The coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats are negotiating. So a right-wing government is in the works.

There have been changes in the law that would terrify the ay movement, for example to unemployment insurance and strike rules.

In this case, collective bargaining refers to political strikes or demonstrations.

However, organizing strikes is not entirely simple. They need extensive support.

From here is an instructive reminder of the government of Juha Sipilä (Centre).

HS announced in the fall of 2016 that a significant change is coming to unemployment insurance.

Later, it was baptized as an active model, where the unemployed person has to apply for several jobs so that his support is not cut.

The Ay movement was horrified. It thought about measures, but the news had not awakened the people numbed by kiki.

A law was already being drafted about the active model, which changed in spring 2017.

No strikes.

The law was approved on December 19, 2017, and there were no signs of compromise.

Next day long-term unemployed Martin-Éric Racine launched a citizens’ initiativewhose effort was to repeal the passed law.

The initiative spread to the internet forums of the unemployed. Now the people woke up.

SAK and Sdp saw their opportunity. Sdp chairman Antti Rinne said that people compare the active model to a shot in the neck. In the summer of 2019, he became prime minister.

Suddenly, the active model, previously unknown in the Finnish language, was a curse word that summed up all the anger accumulated over the years against Sipilä’s government, even though the model was originally developed by STTK economist Ralf Sund, who also worked in the left-wing coalition.

Some in SAK already called for a general strike, but the central organization ended up with a demonstration in Senatintor, which many unions support with political strikes.

The square was full. The fury of the ay movement alone was not enough, but an unemployed person from Quebec, Canada named Martin-Éric Racine was needed.

The author is HS’s politics editor.