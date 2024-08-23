Column | Poetry lays the foundation stones of language, and it should not be cut

Column|Poets do their work practically without sales income. Poetry must be preserved completely outside of future cultural cuts.

I confess: I’ve never bought a book of poetry.

I can name Finnish contemporary poets off hand Olli Heikkonen and Anja Erämajan. I can think of one person in my circle of acquaintances who has said that he bought a book of poetry.

This is the case even though my friends are teeming with big spenders and creators of culture. A writer friend of mine joked that only poets’ mothers buy poetry books.

Are there any other exceptions to that Jenni Haukio and Heli Laaksonen? So where does sales income come from, salary from work?

Poets livelihood came to my mind in July, when we were able to follow the Sdp’s vice-president Nasima Razmyarin and the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) talk about the future reductions in cultural funds.

“If we cut off domestic music, visual arts, literature and performing arts, we will destroy ourselves, Finnishness”, Razmyar began.

Bite (ps) replied in the message service X: “Only a socialist can imagine that Finnish culture relies solely on how much the taxpayer can transfer their money to the destinations designated by the Insatiable State. “

It can be concluded from the Minister of Finance’s splurging that he would not mind if the art of words was left without support and thrown onto the market on its own wings.

It the union would end in a short time. Without grant systems, poetry would be threatened with withering, even death. The sale of printed books in general is just a shadow of what it used to be.

Poetry is a similar marginal art form as, for example, sculpture, puppet theater or short film. They don’t increase turnover or the national economy, but they increase art, joy and community for the sake of it.

And you never know from which bud an oak tree will sprout. Many current big names are former marginal niilo. Writers Kari Hotakainen and Jari Tervo once started as poets.

Poems lay the foundation stones of language. Likewise, national identity. Kalevala assembler Elias Lönnrot must have listened to Purra’s surgery speeches while rolling in his grave.

Cultural sector waiting for surgeries with dread. There may be shortages both for art, museums, education, sports and youth activities. You may have to save tens of millions of euros from them.

The austerity measures have been described as the biggest since the recession years. Decisions may be made next month, when the government meets for its budget debate.

“ You never know from which seed an oak tree will sprout.

The fact that the most significant public means of support for literature and poetry are now outside the threat of cuts brings comfort to the misery, says the Center for the Promotion of the Arts (Taike), which operates under the Ministry of Education and Culture.

Part of the support form is still in danger of ending up in the cutter. In the 2020s, Taike has distributed more than 400,000 euros annually to writers and poets. Penny crumbs from the state budget, but to a creator of non-commercial art, even a ton feels like three.

I’m calling Olli Heikkonen and I hear that he can only practice the profession of a poet with the help of grants.

Heikkonen praises that in addition to the state, or in practice Taike, poetry is also supported by private actors, such as the Finnish Cultural Foundation or the foundations of publishing houses.

Times are dark, but Heikkonen sounds bright. After a couple of days, I will receive an email from the award-winning sænikkar. The message reveals a previously unpublished Heikkos poem, the kind I had hoped for in this article.

So here it is, for the joy of all readers and creators:

There it goes, ahead of us.

And there it comes, a flying horse.

Where the cry doesn’t go,

that’s where the poem lives.

Its house has four walls,

gutters high,

and its mailbox reads:

no ads please.

The author is HS’s culture reporter and writer.