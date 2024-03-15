Minerva? Vindicat? No, this time it is the Utrecht Student Corps where a few pathetic bastards have distributed a banga list. A PowerPoint presentation to be precise. It shows thirty female students with a photo, their address and they have been assessed by the boys on appearance and their so-called performance in bed. What does the latter mean? Whether she made such a drunk guy under the duvet a bit of fun or whether she lay there like a frightened lump of ice until the rutting hockey player had finished moaning. In short: does the gentleman have a decent PowerPoint?

This medieval news from the ball pit is an annual weed. Not to be weeded. I understand that the Utrecht perpetrators have now been contacted, but they of course refused to say anything about it. No doubt on the advice of one of the parents who is a cunning lawyer or who knows some nice Amsterdam Zuidas lawyers. Top boys and girls who have also been young and ball themselves. We understand us.

The disgusting list is now going around the country and the girls mentioned obviously feel more than terrible. It is a horrific form of bullying and taunting. But the perpetrators remain silent. Because silence is golden.

That's what Hilversum's kopschopgajes, who kicked Carlo Heuvelman to death in Mallorca, did that too. Just like the murderers of Sanda Dia, who was horribly tortured to death during a hazing ceremony near Leuven. Shut your mouth, erase videos, cover up traces and never, ever confess to anything. Those rich Belgians got away with community service and a lame fine. No criminal record at all. A Flemish YouTuber, who later revealed some of the names of the murderers, was convicted and now has a criminal record. How does that happen? Wrong lawyer I'm afraid.

Let's announce the names of those corps students, along with photos

Of course there were more important matters this week. Will Putin win the elections? Will Wilders congratulate his friend Vladimir in a personal capacity because the 'Catholic sneak' Pieter Omtzigt does not allow him to become prime minister or will he leave it alone? Will Ajax return to the amateurs for a number of years until they have shaken off the Maurits Hendriks syndrome and can simply start again? Will the NPO still exist next year or are all those VARA sleepers who died during the DWDD-debacle, ran away and the broadcaster automatically cancels itself? Is Gerard Timmer now in geriatric day care? This is hardcore Alzheimer's, right? Does anyone else want to go to the movies with Eus or do you have a shitty evening because he finds the most boring movies exciting? And which village mayor, for God's sake, ordered six armed police officers to confiscate a clapperboard pistol from my colleague Teeuwen? And should we take the words of the Israeli president seriously and pray for peace in Gaza? Maybe that is a good tip for Netanyahu's war cabinet and will soon save thousands of innocent, dead Palestinian children.

Indeed, all matters of much more importance than those spoiled balls. But still: would it be an idea to announce the names of the students who distributed that cool list? Add a photo and address and some Utrecht students write in clear words what they think of the milky mouth appearance of these boys. Plus what these machos accomplished between the sheets. Or not performing. I would like to make this corner of the newspaper available for that purpose next week. That we can just see nationally what these kind of tough boys look like. I'm afraid they won't like this kind of pillory columnism. Maybe I'll get a summary judgment in a few seconds. That I and/or the newspaper are prohibited from publishing the names. That there will be a hefty fine. But I'm happy to pay that. Just a nice taste of your own medicine on a Saturday NRC. I'm excited. Makes a lot of sense even. So ladies, bring on those names. Or have they been punished enough already? They are not allowed to go on a ski trip. Is not it sad.