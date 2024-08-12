In den letzten Tagen wurde die Stadt Torezk von russischen Truppen zerstört, für mich nur ein weiterer ukrainischer Ort, für Yevgeniya dagegen ein Ort, an den sie mehrmals gefahren ist, um das Leben einer Roma-Gemeinde zu dokumentieren. Meine liebste Freundin in Kiew bekommt gerade ihr drittes Kind, da erreicht mich die Nachricht, dass die Mutter einer Bekannten bei den letzten Angriffen in Kiew in ihrem Haus getötet wurde. Dann starre ich auf einen trauernden Retter bei Charkiw, der einem Notruf folgte und bei den Ruinen seines eigenen Hauses ankam – und bei seiner Frau, die nicht mehr lebte. Der Krieg entblößt die Körper der Menschen, die Gerippe der Häuser, er schaut ohne Einladung ins Geheime und Intime. Ich sehe mein Land mit nach außen gewendetem Gedärm.

At the beginning of the war, in February and March 2022, Yevgeniya photographed the streets of Kyiv every day. She wrote for Der Spiegel and sent photos, creating a unique diary that was later published as a book under the title At the Beginning of the War. The shock and the breakneck speed of those days demanded an immediate report, an immediate testimony. Yevgeniya photographed with a digital camera and iPhone so as not to lose anything, neither image nor time. The sharp focus, the unprotected bare structure, fragile details of a rapidly changing life – her photographs sensed the suddenly exposed vulnerability of the city.

As if reality wanted to hide

Now, when I look at Yevgeniya’s photos from her last visit to Kyiv, I am amazed. A completely different time stretches across the city. The photos elude focus, as if reality wanted to hide. Patches of darkness and light. Everything is lost in the foliage. In one photo, a shadow lies over half of the people, another is indistinctly grey, as if they were unsure of their own statement. The photographer walked through her summer hometown of Kyiv, photographing people either from behind or from a great distance. It creates anonymity, gives them back their private space, does not impose a story on them.

Distance is an ethical question, says Yevgeniya. An old woman sits on a bench and waves her feet like a child. A man walks along a winding path in the park, his face in shadow. A doctor stands at the intersection and looks into his phone: you can see his white coat, his tilted head, but not his face. Fragments of human life that are difficult to interpret. The city is pregnant with waiting. What are these people waiting for? What awaits them?

The camera as an innocent witness

The real questions about the war roam through the images, as does the impossibility of expressing them. Yevgeniya took these photos with an old analog camera that she had sent in for repair before the war. The man who repaired it lived in Bucha. He and his house survived the terrible weeks, and the camera, which lay there unused as an innocent witness to the events, was not returned until May 2024. Yevgeniya used it to photograph present-day Kyiv. I might not even be clear about what is going on in these images if I didn’t know that we are in the capital of a country where war has been raging for two and a half years. Yevgeniya initially wanted to call the series “What is not shown”, then she only left the dates of the shot: “May 20 – June 20, 2024”.