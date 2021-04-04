V.Many years ago I received a postcard as a present, four times a hand stirring in the sky-blue water, sunken, dreamy, one hand in each window, like two here. This blue, the sunny skin of the hand, even the splashes of water are so deeply immersed in my memory as if they were classical art treasures or archetypes.

Maybe I’ve just gotten used to this postcard because it hung in my kitchen for over twenty years and gave the washing up an unexpected dimension in Berlin, where I’m no longer. It has been popping up in my head lately, as if from a double beyond, as if it were a tribute to something that no longer exists.

This blue postcard came from the French Natacha Nisic, who in 1995, when she was still a very young artist, began to create a “Catalog de Gestes” in which she recorded everyday gestures made by the inhabitants of Paris. A catalog of unsung peaceful acts – in contrast to the “Chanson de Geste”, the common property of the French, which celebrates legendary acts of war.

The everyday little gestures create a magic and an immediate imprint of time, as we can see on this black “postcard” with photos from 2020. The “catalog” is not a closed project, but rather it is open, like the catalog of a library that fills up with new additions over time. Nisic has been watching and filming hands with her Super 8 camera for a quarter of a century.

The photo is just a single image, 1/24 of a second of the film, which becomes a kind of bibliographical description of a gesture and, from within time, unfolds movements of the hands into the 24 hours of a day – how they comb hair, leafing through a book , unbutton the dress, type on a keyboard, tear up a piece of paper, peel an egg, light a match, clap, write, stroke each other. The artist collects gestures as if they were endangered plant and animal species of our digitized time.

The hands emerge from the black background as independent beings, they are portrayed, they replace the whole body, including the face. They speak a primary language that belongs to and connects us all. It is not symbolic or conventional like sign language or the sacred language of the dancers. It does not refer to other meanings, but stands for itself. Two hands hold a wooden ball as if it were the globe, women’s hands with rings put on rubber gloves. The movement is as graceful and mannered as if these gloves were made of silk. Other hands are counting money. There is a history of culture in each of our movements.

Another couple are holding a withered hyacinth. A storage space for the motifs: How many women in art history hold a flower? The artist says she collects gestures like picking flowers. Metaphorically, too, her work remains manual, like everything material that we create.

A civilizational achievement in danger

In our masked time, gestures have become even more intense, they have to take over the meaning and expression of facial expressions. At the same time, today not only the faces, but also the hands hold an unprecedented social asceticism: They must not touch the other, the whole civilizational achievement of closeness and openness, which has been expressed by shaking hands or touching, now harbors danger. This has made Nisic’s catalog even more yearning – it documents an anthropological shift, also in the viewer’s gaze.

A person’s hands are dependent on each other, but here in particular they are not lonely, but rather in a dialogue that is already laid out in the anatomy, in the nature of man, in the form of a lively togetherness. These four pairs create a rotating movement that lets you feel: the earth is moving, and the creation of Adam is hidden in every pair of hands. Nisic’s exhibition is open – in the closed Center Pompidou.

(For Adam)