Ein Hasid, Isaac de Hudea, who actually grew up as a Catholic in Granada, as Perez Garcia, gives a flamenco master class in Kiev in the wartime summer of 2023. A day when there are air raid alarms again. His yarmulke has just slipped off, he quickly adjusted it, startled as if he were in the middle of a liturgical rite. Then he dances on, slipping right back into his childish joy, for the world is beautiful and full of wonder. Everything around him glows – the windows, the hall, the women. We see his open arms doubly as if they had grown wings.

I look at dozens of photos in which Isaac appears twice, directly and in the mirror, as if his story and a certain meta-level were already visible in the photos; and also to get a better look at the kippah and tzitzit, the white knotted thread.

With the naturalness of a dervish

My childhood friend Olga, who became the epic being of my lyrics in wartime with her friends in her backyard in central Kiev, also created this story. Every year she invites choreographers and singers from Spain to Kiev for her flamenco school. During the war, nobody dared to go to Ukraine, but then suddenly word spread from the small town of Uman, the famous place of pilgrimage for orthodox Jews, that a Spanish Hasid was about to arrive. He was there – a flamenco pro, a Jewish hippie, with a ragged beard, frank as a child, and he moved in the dance with the naturalness of a dervish.

Isaac studied at the Malaga Conservatory and has worked all his life in well-known flamenco companies in Spain and France, including with the legendary dancer Antonio Canales. Only a few years ago did he learn from family documents that his ancestors were Marranos – the Jews of Spain who were forcibly baptized and who had to hide their Judaism even during Franco’s dictatorship.

This discovery affected him so much that he converted to Judaism as a passionate devout Catholic. He learned the Torah and in Paris he met and followed two followers of Rabbi Nachman, the cheerful tzaddik of Judaism, to whose grave thousands of believers from all over the world make a pilgrimage to Uman every year. It was Rabbi Nachman who understood music as the legacy of the prophets and who believed that every believer could attain prophetic inspiration through ecstatic prayer and movement. How close is flamenco, which comes from Indian, Arabic and Sephardic cultures?







Isaac sings and something mysterious happens

In the fifth month of the war, Isaac came to Uman to be closer to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman, the holiest of all Hasids. He hardly noticed the war, but repeated the conscious gesture of his teacher. Rabbi Nachman went to Uman in 1810 to wipe out the aftermath of a terrible pogrom, to pray for the souls of the killed and forgotten people, to spread joie de vivre and thus heal the place. The mere presence of Isaac in modern-day Ukraine bears a similar note, and everyone feels it. He had not taught flamenco for four years, only immersing himself in the Torah. Now it seems as if his vocation, profession and reputation have come together.

During his master class, Isaac dances and sings “Tangos de Granada” – a classical one Cante flamencothat all dancers know. But such a version, with Isaac’s improvised text, has never been heard before in the history of flamenco: “I want to live in Ukraine, go from Uman to Kiev to dance with Kiev flamencos,” he sings and: “You are the best, we’re going to Uman for Rosh Hashanah.” I hear it in a video and I get goosebumps. All dancers understand that something unheard of is happening. A mystery. An unusual blessing. He sings, and something bizarre and mysterious happens. New words for flamenco, new deeds for a Hasid. Is it a revolution? And if so – for flamenco or for Hasidism? A new tradition? Fusion? With his dance, Isaac blesses a normal life in Ukraine, a dance against the odds.

They say that in flamenco duende, the spirit of dance, the most important thing. Olga said that, however, they had forgotten that duende a little house spirit, a genius loci. Isaac did it, he embodies duende and thus solves the big questions of identity and belonging, appropriation and home in a place that doesn’t just need metaphysical protection.