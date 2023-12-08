Column | Pellets are necessary even in this age of the world

The leap from stilts to gallows humor is short. Nothing scares a dictator like unleashed laughter.

Immediately confession at the beginning: I’m fond of awkward puns and embarrassingly bad jokes.

So, I belong to a group of people who, with their funny little “insights” told out loud, cause those present to faint chuckles, troubled coughs, downcast looks and outright shame, which eventually manifests itself in the thinning of the table group.

For this model:

What did the Greek goat cheese producer do when his product was not appreciated in the domestic market?

“No one is a prophet in his own country.”

Most of them probably have experience with the type of sport I represent. We are a universal problem. The English language also has the concept of “father jokes” (dad Jokes), and also in Japanese we talk about fathers’ or uncles’ sutkas (oyajigyagu).

The phenomenon is especially personified in grown men, but it is worth clarifying that you can find stilt walkers in all age groups, regardless of gender.

With words playing is almost always fun and harmless. The same rule applies there as in making fun in general: humor that hits the hit is not humor.

But is there a place for hilarity in this age of the world?

I started thinking about it in January 2015 at the latest, when extremist Islamic terrorists attacked the editorial office of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris and started murdering.

“ The current tense is no laughing matter.

Lately, I’ve even heard that stilt jokes should be left unsaid in the current world situation. The wish must be taken seriously.

The Russian war of aggression and the general derangement of the Kremlin. The brutality of the Hamas terrorists, the massive retaliatory attacks by Israel. Climate change, species extinction.

The current tense is no laughing matter. I understand that not everyone needs a playdate as a friend.

But there is another side to the matter.

Pellets are sometimes even remarkable. In the United States, group dynamics in difficult conditions have been studied in order to know how to plan future space trips as well as possible.

The results are confusing: a clown is definitely needed for the crew of the Mars flight. A socially intelligent fool can trigger tensions that arise during long-term and cramped living together.

In the same way, you can think that laughter is also needed on the surface of the Earth – and specifically in difficult times. It’s going on when there is a long-term and cramped coexistence with reality.

As the writer Juhani Peltonen summed up a long time ago: “It’s a joke not to laugh at serious things.”

Humor – hoopokin – is, on one level, an indication of the freedom of words.

The terrorists in Paris wanted to kill laughter in addition to people. In Russia, on the other hand, a smileless society is being created, where minorities, neighboring nations and the victims of the war they instigated themselves are laughed at in an organized manner.

Of course, a society of laughter directed from above is not funny, it is called a dictatorship.

Humorist Veikko Huovinen wrote books about brutal autocrats, such as Joseph Stalin and Adolf Hitler.

Huovinen wondered how the “stupid scumbags” are literally “waiting for their Hitler”, how the citizens are “deadly serious and fantastically gullible”.

“The rulers of this moment have superior means of killing compared to Hitler,” Huovinen wrote in 1971. “Let’s not take them too seriously, otherwise they will have a stronger grip on us than Hitler. … Laugh at the mad beasts in time.”

It is clear as day who will fill Huovinen’s Hitlerizing boots these days.

Bounce from stilts to hanging elevator humor is short. Nothing scares a dictator like unleashed laughter.

The dictator is afraid of being a laughing stock. Dictator is a joke.

The author is the editor of HS.