“No! No! No!”, I shouted to my screen when I read that the Women’s World Cup was sponsored by the Tourist Office of Saudi Arabia. Visit Saudi is the name of the tourism office there. In Mohammad bin Salman’s country you can get the death penalty for consensual sex with someone of the same sex, for example by beheading, and then the sponsor will soon say to a high percentage of lesbian players ‘Visit Saudi Arabia‘. No, thank you.

When New Zealand Prime Minister Lucinda Ardern announced her resignation two weeks ago, FIFA President Gianni Infantino must have done a happy dance. Now he could have the World Cup that takes place in New Zealand and Australia smoothly sponsored by the grand oppressor of women and women’s rights. Ardern, I want to believe, had put the flamethrower on the deal.

Still, part of me has to laugh at this new addition to the current Tower of Babel. Humanity twists and lies faster than the eye can see. Oil giants present themselves as the greenest thing that ever happened to us, agro giants claim to have the best interests of farmers at heart, animal protection awards stars to body parts of murdered animals and now the Women’s World Cup, the beacon of freedom and equality, is getting a sponsor that throwing women into dungeons if they don’t listen to their male guardian.

The fact that I look forward to the finalization of the sponsorship deal with a bit of a hand rub is because I expect that the women will not just let themselves be put to the test. That male footballers accept without murmur that FIFA makes them play football over corpses or forbids them to play with the armbands of their choice or to speak out in favor of this or that, is no surprise to anyone. Male footballers are now divas who spend more time at the hairdresser than in self-defense, who pose for selfies in expensive clothes and who have no time for human rights because they have to go to the stylist. They really don’t know how to fight for your principles, if they have them at all.

Women in the top of football are woven from a different thread. For a place on the field they had to show their teeth when they were still milk teeth. Soccer-playing girls were laughed at for their soccer passion by brats along the fields, and soccer-playing women are still laughed at by talk show princes on prime-time television. On social media they are scolded by armies of little guys with big keyboards. Women’s soccer pros know how to stand up for what you believe in. They are fearless fighters, otherwise they would never have made it to professional football.

Crown Prince Mo BS and Gianni of FIFA will experience that financially dipping into women’s football can just cost you a foot. That sponsorship will certainly bring attention to the Saudi prisoners who fight for women’s rights, as Salma Al Shehab. The dental hygienist and mother of two got 34 years for unwelcome tweeting.

I’m looking forward to the 2023 World Cup because of the 2023 World Cup, but a negligibly small part of me is also looking forward to seeing how many ways those football witches are going to make Infantino and Crown Prince BS regret that sponsorship deal.

Caroline Trujillo is a writer.