Column | Parents and teachers must not be left alone in the cell phone battle

Constant use of the phone is not a human right for a child. Boundaries can and must be drawn – both at home and at school.

The teachers just got a summer-long break from parenting responsibility, and the parents’ responsibility increased. The job involves making sure that there is more to the child’s day than spending time on a cell phone.

Regarding schools, the need for common boundaries has been awakened. I hope that during the next academic year, teachers will no longer have to monitor the use of cell phones in class.

In the spring, I tried to promote cell phone parking in the parents’ association of the Vantaa school, but with poor results. Parks don’t work, because that’s where the deal comes from, if the student comes up with a claim that the phone got cracked while lying in the Park.

In Finland, property protection is so strong that no one can hack a student’s phone. About the children’s concentration, or the teacher’s nerves. The students know their rights, and the teacher can’t be constantly trying to talk them out of digiversum. Every argument about a cell phone is out of the lesson.

At home on the other hand, the parent doesn’t dare to judge the child as an outsider for everything in which he stays involved only by hard-working coaxing.

The fight is not fair, because parents and teachers are up against the best professionals of digital giants with artificial intelligence. It is paradoxical that the largest business in terms of market value in our era, which emphasizes individual freedom, is based on the enslavement of human brains.

Algorithms ruthlessly turn into money the bugs of the ancient human motivation system and the darkest sides of nature. On social media, it’s surprisingly easy to make us crave constant entertainment, beg for attention, throw punches under the belt and believe lies.

Evolving the brain quickly gets used to the instant rewards offered by the mobile phone. The teachers already see the erosion of long-termism. That’s what it’s starting to be strong evidencethat one of the reasons for increased depression among young people can be found on social media.

“ Business is based on brain enslavement.

On Some, one has to evaluate one’s social status in relation to polished public pictures and not to real people. In addition, you can come across a larger number of comparison points in a day than live in a year.

A child or young person cannot protect themselves from the disadvantages of digital. Saving the developing brain from the manipulation business is the task of us adults. Let’s start with a simple way, i.e. taking away cell phones during school hours, even with the protection of the law, if nothing else helps. Then we can start demanding more ethical social platforms.

The author is a producer of Tiede magazine.