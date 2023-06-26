Column | Pakko is the best language teacher

The French demand that others use their language. We don’t even give people from elsewhere the opportunity to speak Finnish.

Finland fails to teach the language to immigrants, HS told before Midsummer. The main reason was revealed by Nagendra Singh from Espoo, who has lived in Finland for 12 years. When he speaks Finnish, people can’t listen and switch to English.

We do not give newcomers the opportunity to brush up on using Finnish. The intention may be friendly, but in practice we struggle with their integration.

I have has personal experience of how things are handled the other way around. My spouse and I moved to the border region between France and Switzerland as dead ends. There, no one spoke or listened to English in shops, restaurants or offices. Not at the ski school or at the doctor’s office. I had to learn French and quickly.

The whole village also taught manners. Once, I was walking in my thoughts past the sandbox in the backyard, when I heard a squeal. I turned to look, and the toddler in the sandbox instructed: “Ma’am, when you are called bonjour, you must say bonjour.”

You could also get angry when the pronunciation wasn’t right. I always asked for two baguettes at the bread counter of the local store, but in the beginning the seller always gave me one.

Many helped patiently. Immediately after moving, you had to register for social security at the regional office. There, the official took care of our business in French, of course. As we left, we wondered how he made us understand a language we still didn’t know at all. The means were patience and repetition. The employee obviously had solid experience with customers without language skills.

The best practical language school was the judo club. In the exercises, new words and sayings were combined with familiar patterns. It was repeated every night. In close contact, it was easy to get to know the natives and was able to chat with them even over a beer.

When nowadays I supervise exercises at the judo club of the University of Helsinki, there is often an exchange student or someone else who doesn’t speak Finnish. Still, I rarely use other languages. I give the opportunity to learn, and I don’t even ask if it is wanted. A familiar hobby is an easier route to a new language and culture.

In this way, French speakers absorb people into their language community. They don’t give learning an alternative. We keep newcomers out forever by speaking English to them.

The author is HS’s science editor.