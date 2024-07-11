Column | Pain is part of life

Column|Sometimes the pain becomes unbearable when it is defined as abnormal.

For healthcare is generally treated with the attitude of “more is better”. Even if the disease does not cause pain, there is usually pain or tingling. And you can always check, prevent or increase understanding of the movements of the body and mind. While access to care is becoming more difficult for some people, services are already being used up in others.

In addition to the development of science and the marketing of health services, explanations for the growing expectations can be found in the expansion of the scope of medicine. This is what the philosopher did Ivan Illich in his book The Medical Nemesis. Already in the mid-1970s, Illich saw the treatment of culture leading to the fact that an increasingly large part of healthcare is focused on treating the healthy and not the sick.

Illich criticizes the expert power of modern society. When dealing with medicine, he is sometimes anti-scientific and sometimes ends up simplifying to the point of absurdity. However, he still brings up-to-date perspectives to treatment.

For example, according to Illich, the transformation of dying from a social and cultural event into a curative, confined space in a hospital had weakened people’s ability to live with death and deal with it socially. At the same time, the social space for mourning and other needs related to death narrowed.

When some pain or suffering begins to appear as a problem to be treated – something that requires an expert to understand and make sense of it – being human changes, Illich argues.

Cognoscenti have recently pointed out that not all psychological pain is a disease. When Yle news in May, about the prevalence of anxiety in middle school age, Chief Medical Officer of the Institute of Health and Welfare Outi Linnaranta stressed that not all anxious young people need therapy.

In my own reference group of educated city dwellers, therapy has started to be seen as a kind of tiger salvo: an answer to a little bit of everything. While what is seen as part of life and “normal” narrows, more and more people end up looking for explanations from medicine. This leads to an even narrower definition of what is normal and what should fit into our common circle of life.

The call to seek therapy can sometimes act as a kind of release from responsibility. However, even in adulthood, part of human growth takes place in relationships, and it is sometimes messy and often difficult. It doesn’t always fit seamlessly into busy and polished lives.

Of course, therapy can be useful – for many it is an invaluable help. But what kind of things are seen as part of therapy and at what expense is therapy possibly emphasized? Many would benefit, for example, from exercise, a meaningful working life or an equal position in society. Of course, successful therapeutic work also strengthens the ability to act.

On the other hand, for example, activism can, according to research, ease the pain associated with social problems. The explanation must be at least partly cultural and social. Activism can provide a community where some pain is allowed to be a normal part of life, an experience of agency and meaning, and the ability to promote the possibility of a better life for others as well as oneself.

Illich saw the expansion of the circle of expertise as reducing agency, as it distanced people both from other people and from themselves. And more and more experts, metrics, tests and terms were needed to understand and interpret the distanced self.

At the end point of this development, Illich saw a person who mainly wanted to receive health. And no longer knew how to live it.

Summer columnist Aurora Lemma is a doctor and journalist. He alternates with Ylioppilaslehti’s editor-in-chief Adile Sevimli, philosopher Lauri Järvilehto and winner of the Talousguru competition Patrick Itäniemi.