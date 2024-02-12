Column | Ours now admit out loud that Petteri Orpo was right

Orpo put his position on the line when he nominated Stubb. People no longer accuse Orpo of being too soft, writes Marko Junkkari in his column.
Marko Junkkari HS
| Updated
Dthe victory of emocracy for Finland. That's what the future president said Alexander Stubb today, Monday, at his press conference. And he was right. The elections were conducted in a matter-of-fact spirit, and there were hardly any dirty tricks. The turnout was also reasonable.
#Column #admit #loud #Petteri #Orpo
Leave a Reply