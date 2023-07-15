Column | Orpo’s government can unwittingly make a dent in getting neutral countries to support Ukraine

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has intensified the battle for the hearts of nations. President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö’s visit to South Africa has quickly been overshadowed by racism, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Matilda Jokinen.

Is to talk also with those, perhaps above all, with those who see the world differently than we do. So the president of the republic Sauli Niinistö said at the opening of the Diet April 13th.

“Finland has a believable story to tell,” Niinistö stated.

At the end of the same month, he flew to tell this story to the dissidents and met his neutrality in the matter of Ukraine in South Africa his colleagues Cyril Ramaphosa. The presidents discussed Russia’s growing influence in Africa and the invasion of Ukraine. A larger country attacked a smaller, independent state, Niinistö explained.

Government program and based on the ministerial choices, the representatives of the governing parties were apparently too nervous at the opening to hear the president’s words. Or the message didn’t get through for some other reason.

In any case, the credibility of Finland’s story is quickly crumbling. It’s a problem in an age when the world is in an intensifying battle for the hearts of nations.

of Africa the growing importance was awakened even before Russia started its major offensive in Ukraine.

In 2019, the US Africa strategy was completed, while Russia hosted the Sochi Africa summit. The following year, the EU published its own strategy for Africa, followed by Finland. China was particularly ambitious with its loan programs and construction projects.

It is no longer only or perhaps even primarily about money. And the president of Russia Vladimir Putin that the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi have emphasized during the war that they want to intensify their cooperation with Africa.

The hope is to win the support of countries that often strive for neutrality in UN votes and in other political arenas.

“ The growing importance of Africa was awakened even before Russia started its major offensive in Ukraine.

Finland has positioned itself as a strong supporter of Ukraine. It is also reflected in the government program.

Petteri Orpon However, the (kok) government may unwittingly undermine the efforts of Ukraine and the West to reach out to allies in Africa and elsewhere in the Global South.

According to Niinistö, it is not in Finland’s interest to escalate the confrontation with its own actions or to deepen the division into blocs. However, the president’s visit to South Africa has already been cancelled also noticed abroad in the shadow of the government’s racism noises.

For example, the already resigned minister of economy Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) a written question about “climate abortion” in Africa caused a deep uproar as far as Tiktok. The Treasury minister Riikka Purran (ps) outrageous and racist writings do not help to warm the gaps.

The government program also tightens the confrontation. The whole of Africa is mentioned only twice. Development aid, on the other hand, is linked to Russia policy.

Russia has been able to take advantage of Europe’s colonial history. Africa is tired of Europe dictating how to act. That’s why he found an echo sounding board, for example of The Times tipped headline in June: Support Russia’s war in Ukraine and lose aid, Finland says to African countries.

In practice, Finland’s government program does not talk specifically about Africa. It states that Finland does not distribute development aid to administrations or actors that support Russia’s war of aggression.

The record, loose from the Cold War, has still attracted criticism among experts in the field of development.

Who remember the Finnish deterioration in 2005? The then President of France Jacques Chirac barked at the time Finnish food as the worst in the world. Before this, Finnish food had been served by the late Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

That alone was enough to offend the Finns. Now it’s about something much deeper than food culture.