We celebrate the first part of the holiday in our own country. Yesterday it was drizzly again, we didn’t get further than the city center of Arnhem on our rental bikes. We pointed out to the children that they could squeeze their hands with our mild climate.

Leah van Roosmalen closed her eyes.

“I clench my hands.”

We went to the Eusebius Church, one of Arnhem’s best attractions, for the second time in a few years. Church and tower were destroyed in World War II to such an extent that a total reconstruction was necessary. Throughout my childhood, the building was under scaffolding, but the result is impressive. We admired the tomb of Karel van Guelders, the William of Orange of Gelderland; took the glass elevator up for a view of the city; experienced the battle for Arnhem through the eyes of the fire watch and descended to the basement, where skeletons lie. We used the audio tour, square devices that you have to hold near QR codes. I am a big fan of QR codes. A voice with a light Arnhem accent kept it matter-of-fact, making the horrors easy to digest.

The skull of a medieval girl with bad teeth made a deep impression on Lucie van Roosmalen (7) and Leah van Roosmalen (6).

“This is what happens when you don’t brush your teeth,” I warned.

“I want to brush my teeth now,” said Leah van Roosmalen.

And then the charnel pit had yet to come.

The company assumed that what I said was the truth

The charnel pit was full of skulls and lots and lots of bones. All people who didn’t brush their teeth properly at the time. We had now been joined by a father and daughter and an elderly couple who assumed what I said was the truth.

“May I ask a question?” asked the elderly man.

I nodded.

“What did they use for toothpaste back then?”

“Sand,” I said.

A little further on a wall showed the history of the church. It started in the tenth century with a small building of peat stone.

I now also received questions in German.

I got up and walked upstairs, girlfriend, children and a trail of tourists behind me.

The man who asked earlier if they used toothpaste in the late Middle Ages asked if I knew what people did during the day when it rained. He was on a campsite.

I had no clue.

He said it was still raining outside, so we hadn’t really progressed as humanity.

“I have no idea what to do next.”

Marcel van Roosmalen writes an exchange column with Ellen Deckwitz here.