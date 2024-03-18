Mark Rutte enters the large meeting room of the House of Representatives on Thursday evening at half past seven. The debate about the war in Ukraine is about to begin. “Hey, guys,” he calls to a group of MPs. “How nice, cozy!” He puts his bag on the table and joins them.

If NATO foreign ministers decide in early April that Rutte will become NATO secretary general, this could be his last major debate. It may also take a few months, it may even fail. The outgoing Ministers of Defense, Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade will also be in the debate room on Thursday. When it is the cabinet's turn, Rutte speaks first. As always. But the MPs hardly look up and only Thierry Baudet walks to the interruption microphone to say that Ukraine is a “vassal state”, “controlled by Washington DC”. He wants to know, he says, how Rutte sees that.

Ex-MP of D66 and actor Boris van der Ham wrote the book in 2014 You cannot play the king, about politics and theatre. The king, is the message from actress Ellen Vogel to Van der Ham, is not a real king on stage because someone can imitate a king so well. You become king through the people around you. They must be nervous about your “knives”, keep the door open. As long as everything revolves around you, you are the king. Van der Ham shows in his book how this also applies to political leaders on stage in The Hague.

Rutte, I see from the public gallery, is no longer the king. And it's not his fault. When the debate is over, around midnight, he waves to the entire room.

A day later, on the national volunteer day 'NL Doet', Willem-Alexander comes to the Village Hall of Badhoevedorp to prepare a high tea for the elderly and people who feel lonely. Ellen Vogel had told Van der Ham that a king only had to act “very relaxed” on stage. And that is exactly what Willem-Alexander finds difficult, you can see that when there are cameras around. But other than that, nothing seems to stand in the way of his kingship this afternoon. One of the women with whom he pipes chocolate mousse into containers in the kitchen has a red face. They are all nervous. He doesn't have to open a single door himself, an increasingly large group of people are waiting outside.

But will it stay that way? The four women who sat at the table with Willem-Alexander over tea later say that he is “so normal”. And that at the Village Hall, when they saw his black Audi, they said to each other: “Hey, Willy and Maxie are here.” Actress Ellen Vogel passed away in 2015, but you can hardly imagine that she would think that you were still king and queen.

After an hour and a half, Willem-Alexander leaves. He waves.