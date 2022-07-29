You may remember the fuss around rapper Boef after he called women ‘kech’ (whore). For days, the newspapers and talk shows talked about Boef’s background. If the defendant is bicultural, you can bet his ancestry and culture will be dragged by the hair. In the case of the Dutch-Algerian Boef, the Dutch-Moroccan community was the loser. This is how it works: if you belong to a minority, you are lumped together with complete strangers and you are rarely allowed to rise above the group and celebrate your autonomy. By default, responsibility for individual actions is spread across the entire community.

That is probably what so many bicultural Dutch people oppose to the public debate. They don’t mind discussing wrongdoing, but they do when it happens with the blunt, advantaged axe and people are held accountable because of a shared background, creed or skin color. The stretch is over, certainly after decades of integration and Islam debate.

You never see this need to generalize in white offenders. After the sickening images of Lil ‘Kleine assaulting his beloved, newspaper pages and talk show tables were not filled with experts and experiential experts explaining white, masculine culture and why it is so violent and sexist. ‘Of course not’, I hear you chuckle, ‘what nonsense’.

After the revelations about The Voice or Holland, it was not about the Dutch culture in which successful, white men abuse young, defenseless women. ‘Rightly not’, you will suggest. And I agree with you. Yet that is what always happens when the perpetrator is dark. Recently I saw on Twitter an overview of photos circulating of the British-Asian Rotherham gang who had been guilty of sexual violence and exploitation of young girls. A horrible thing. What was the triumphant message of that collage? That it was about black men.

And that’s exactly the poisonous thing about the debate. It is polluted by players who have zero regard for women, their physical integrity, sexual freedom or safety, but who use it to legitimize their racism. While they hunt and humiliate women themselves, they point to dark perpetrators to divert attention. It’s just divide and conquer.

Take the Amsterdam Student Corps’ fancy qualifications about women: ‘nothing more than whores’, ‘sperm buckets’ and, as a bouncer, a comment about women’s necks having to be broken so they can ‘put their dick in’. What literary brilliance. I must have thought of it after a lot of beer, bacon and lonely nights with his own hand, then written down and then proudly shared. And otherwise they betray a violent fetish or unresolved trauma.

There is some commotion, as it goes, but these statements by the country’s future elite will not lead to a bigger debate about the mores of ‘the white Dutch man’. Although his reputation extends far beyond the country’s borders: deadly fights in tourist resorts, destruction of ancient cultural heritage in Italy, mass sexism and assaults of female Formula 1 fans in Austria. Just a little while longer and ‘There has to be a penis in it’ will become the unofficial Dutch hymn.

But a debate would be helpful, if only to conclude honestly that sexism and sexual violence against women are universal and have no color or class. It happens everywhere, from deprived neighborhoods to boardrooms. Perhaps then we can finally stop culturalizing and racializing violence and stop discriminating between perpetrators.

Hassnae Bouazza is a writer, journalist, columnist and program maker. She will replace Stine Jensen this Friday.