Do you see the Netherlands as a Scandinavian country, I sometimes ask Parisian acquaintances. After a brief hesitation, they usually answer in the affirmative. Or at least a very northern country. When I explain to them that the Dutch in general do not feel at all related to Swedes, Danes and Norwegians, they nod politely. Who cares?

On the map of the mind, the Netherlands is terra incognita for many French people. Elderly people often start about a beautiful exhibition they have seen, in The Hague or Amsterdam – a long time ago. Young people are still often talking about coffee shops and romantic cannabis, which is quite strange, because Paris itself has long been infested with hash clouds. They don’t remember anything about their weekend in Amsterdam. Remarkably many people in their late twenties that I meet have never been to the Netherlands. They are willing, they also know that it is not even three and a half hours by train, it just never happens.

For some, the interest goes deeper, usually for professional reasons. The assistant to the deputy mayor of Paris asked me why all innovative ideas about urbanization come from the Netherlands. Sometimes a student spontaneously starts talking about the skyline of Rotterdam or the photos of Erwin Olaf. But for most Parisians, the Netherlands is a collection of benevolent clichés.

Conversely, the interest seems infinitely greater. No correspondent who does not immediately write a book about France at the end of his stay, usually with an entire chapter about the attempts to arrange a bank account and a telephone connection. But after a few years in Paris, I also notice how many complacent clichés there are. The root note is always what you imagine today othering would call, the persistent idea that most French people, despite their beautiful country, their delicious food and their Chansons!, just not that great. By Dutch standards they fall hopelessly short on all fronts.

During the dark days of the pandemic, I kept receiving messages from friends asking if I couldn’t be better in the Netherlands. With us, no matter how much criticism you could have, wasn’t everything better arranged in the end? The tone was more than worrisome, as if in Paris Covid patients were dying in the street, and the population was kept under control with brutal repression. The reality was different: testing and vaccination went more than smoothly, you never had to walk more than ten minutes, almost everything was free, the French corona app was a digital miracle. During the curfew there was hardly any checking. When I told my Dutch friends that, they looked at me skeptically.

Recently, an official at the Dutch embassy in Paris said it was remarkable and worrisome, however, that the large number of French people voting for the radical right today. How about the Netherlands, I asked. He looked a little glazed.

The point is that the Netherlands’ interest in France is less profound than it appears at first glance. Usually it’s about those othering – the instrumental use of differences, the self-satisfied affirmation of a fundamental difference. Even if it is meant positively, such as when the French reverence for art and literature is used to underline the cultural insignificance of Dutch politicians.

I know plenty of Parisians, by the way, who have never read a single letter of Proust.

There is little curiosity on both sides – rarely do people simply ask each other a question. How about that, explain, why do you think that? Rarely is it looked at what both countries have in common, which is quite a lot. The Frenchman is too busy with his own country to explore perspectives from the outside, the Dutchman too busy looking for self-affirmation.

I saw the best example of this a few years ago, when President Macron had written a decidedly pro-European opinion piece, which would appear in all European newspapers on the same day. On the eve of publication, a boy who worked for Macron’s party requested that I pay attention to this outstanding outstretched hand. I asked him if they had thought about how a compelling piece of a French president would fall in the Netherlands. He looked at me strangely – not for a second.

When the piece appeared the next day, it was received extremely lukewarm in the Netherlands. What did such a man think.

This was Bas Heijne’s last contribution from Paris.