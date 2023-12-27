Is homesickness always suspicious or bad, in a political sense? You hear this from the 'nativist', anti-elitist protest that has dominated in the Netherlands for years – and which in the most recent elections has reached a peak – a romantic or reactionary nostalgia speaks for a pleasant past that 'never existed'. The illusion of an illusion. Homesickness that quickly turns into the longing for an authoritarian, or even fascist future.

Yes, that would be less nice. 'Ring those bells, heathen, over the dreaming city, complains Bob Dylan in a religious moment (in the translation by Bindervoet and Henkes). And: 'The world is crooked / time is running backwards (own translation).

The king said it on Christmas Day slightly different, but he also saw deep divisions. He brought aviation into the picture – and acknowledged with Hegel that there is “no progress without contradictions”, preferably within a “democratic legal order”. Then he jumped on stage next to Greta Thunberg because, like the planet, there is “only one Netherlands”.

Now you would say: one Netherlands is enough, Your Majesty. But of course he meant: being careful with that legal order, in a grim world full of war, the drive for power and a vengeful populism knocking at the gates.

Whether a 'finer' past really never existed is, in some respects, quite doubtful. At least one recent period, with all its struggle and friction, seems a good candidate for generational nostalgia: that of the upwardly mobile years between 1963 (wage explosion, thanks to the unions) and 1973 (oil crisis).

Those years saw the rise of the consumer society, emancipation of the middle class, influx to university, and belief in progress. Foam on the capitalist waves, system critics will say, and that may well be – but personal improvement and collective well-being, which, according to the SCP, have been quarreling strangers to each other for more than twenty years now, were still fairly equal back then.

The point is, you can long for 'warmer' times, but with a bit of bad luck you will get them back piping hot, with a risk of fire. The exuberant 1990s were already a decadent reprise of that first, more egalitarian prosperitytree. By the way, in 1994, a neighborhood survey by NRC showed that the biggest concern of a large group of voters was already immigration, or the generic “foreigners”.

In the meantime, such political distrust and aversion to immigration are being hammered out in the oppressive environment 'own people first' claustrophilia by Geert Wilders, embraced by one liberalized VVD and the murmuring St. Omtzigt. With actually one Netherlands for 'real' Dutch people and indeed, also for the fake ones, provided they stick to the rules.

Sound the alarm, when time is running backwards. At the end of this year half the world hangs heartlessly crooked.

Sjoerd de Jong writes a column here every Thursday.