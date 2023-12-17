Column | One in six of us is a soldier – where is the reservist's voice heard?

There has been no talk of feelings, nor of security policy.

Conscript times came painfully close when Finland closed the eastern border in November. This is exactly what we practiced in the northern forests in our twenties. At the time, we didn't bother with the idea that the exercises could become reality. If it bothered someone, he kept quiet.

When you talk to people who have been in the army, the conversation is usually a light hearted conversation. Let's remember special incidents. In February 2022 at the latest, the conversations on the sauna boards took on new tones. We were amazed at Russia's military actions. Quite a lot of people probably thought that we could be in that situation too. How would I act?

Recently investigator urged the reservists to be in good shape in life. The warning tone sparked a conversation. The speech was sharp, but it hit an important point: what does it mean that we have conscription.

It means that every sixth of us Finns is a soldier. Even more have some contact with the military. We reservists have spent at least half a year in the army. We have been taught to fight, so to kill if necessary. The matter can also be thought of as the law requiring conscripts to go to war at the risk of their lives if necessary.

Finns take it seriously. Voluntary national defense is extremely popular. From the nation more than 80 percent agree, that we must defend ourselves with arms, even if the outcome seems uncertain. Just as many want to maintain universal conscription.

Let's saythat society militarized. Maybe someone will read this text as inciting war. But if you want to talk about the state of mind of a Finnish reservist at a time when Russia is rioting in Ukraine, it's hard to avoid war talk.

In Finland, there is no strong tradition of discussing emotions or security policy – and especially their combination at the individual level. The public does talk about the mind and its health more than in previous years, but the identity of the Finnish soldier is largely missing there. And the soldier is not someone else, but many among us.

I myself have thought about how army experiences also open up a human perspective. If, as a conscript, you have been freezing while guarding a resting camp and eavesdropping on the enemy approaching from the dark, a thinking person can understand how it would feel if you added the real fear of death. It is a situation that must be avoided by all means.

